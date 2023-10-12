Marc Márquez: "Didn't want to lose another year".

Marc Márquez was naturally the centre of attention in Indonesia today as the usual MotoGP protagonists fielded questions from journalists. It's not every day that six-time MotoGP world champion announces a brand change after eleven years. And it is not every day that a well-paid factory rider switches to a private team, practically for free.

Barry Sheene, after his two world titles with the Suzuki factory team after the 1979 season and his third place in the world championship, voluntarily left the factory team and set up his private Yamaha 500 team with sponsor Akai. He had to settle for 15th place in the World Championship the following year because the Production racer was not competitive.

But Sheene's calculations still worked out: He was promoted by Yamaha to the factory team alongside Kenny Roberts in 1981 - and came up trumps again in the half-litre class, finishing fourth in the World Championship.

Marc Márquez took pole position at the 2023 season opener in Portimão this year, plus third place in the sprint. But the day after, the suffering continued for Marc Márquez, because this performance could only be bought with a huge risk - and above all with extremely reckless late braking manoeuvres. That's why on Sunday he cleared Oliveira right in the opening phase, Jorge Martin fell back due to a forced diversions.

Nevertheless, there were no signs of Marc Márquez switching brands at that time - certainly not to customer team Gresini.

But after the disaster in Saxony (five crashes) and Assen (he did not take part in the race there on Sunday either), the plan matured in the Honda star's summer break to dissolve the Honda contract valid for 2024.

"It's true, I was competitive in the first part of the season," Marc admits. "But that involved a lot, a lot of risk. "That's why I started the second half of the season with a different attitude. I've also been taking risks since Silverstone at the beginning of August, but not as strong as at the start of the season. I was injured before the summer break, I hurt myself a lot. And when you have so many injuries, you don't have a clear head. In such difficult situations, you can't make important decisions. In such phases you have to be patient; that's what I've learned in the past."

Márquez continued, "After the summer break I had some nice conversations with Honda. But every race was particularly troublesome because every GP weekend my mentality changed. A lot of doubts came up. At the same time, I was in contact with Gresini at that time. But I told them: 'I'm not going to sign a contract at this stage. But if you want to wait for my decision, wait for me.' However, I did not promise them anything.

"Because I made my final decision the Tuesday before last, two days after the Japan GP," Marc continued. "Yes, as I said, I had to leave my comfort zone. The easiest way would have been to stay with Honda. My team is there, I have the bike and the situation there under control. On top of that, I get a big salary. That would have been the easy solution. But I knew: If I have to take care of my well-being and my career, I have to look for a new challenge. The best place for my future is the Gresini team, I think. That's why I made this choice. It's a family atmosphere, they have the best bike in the field, plus my brother is there. It will be a big challenge for me and the Gresini team. But they have had great success in the past with Enea Bastianini, plus this year with my brother Alex. That's why I made this decision. The important thing will be for me to find the joy of racing again."

Marc Márquez makes no secret of the fact that he was also thinking about a "sabbatical", i.e. a year's break from racing.

Because he always talked about a plan A, plan B and plan C.

"Yes, taking a year off was one of the options," says the Honda factory rider. "For me it was clear: racing without joy is no longer an option. It's pointless. I have done that often enough in the last four years. I want to fight in the present and be competitive. It doesn't matter if you have one world title or eight. You have to be fast in the present, not in the past. And that was my goal. There were different options for 2024. I don't want to say more and I won't, out of respect for all those teams. The team that waited patiently for me was Gresini Racing. They accepted this poker even though I didn't promise them anything."

"I accepted with Gresini on Tuesday after the Motegi GP, then I spoke on the phone with Honda in Japan," Marc reported. "The separation was also the best solution for HRC for this project. Because they need time now and have to invest the whole budget in the bike. A motorbike factory and a brand have time. But we riders don't have that much time. I didn't want to lose another season."