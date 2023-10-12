Alex Márquez to Marc: "Makes life easier".

In 2024, the Márquez brothers will be teammates at Gresini Racing. This was already the plan for 2020 in the Repsol Honda factory team, but Alex ultimately had to spend most of the season without the six-time MotoGP world champion in the pits after Marc's momentous Jerez crash at the delayed World Championship opener.

The 27-year-old Alex Márquez made the move from Honda to Ducati a year before his 30-year-old brother. "It will be interesting to see Marc on a Ducati. I was expecting a fast teammate - but not that fast," joked the World Championship eleventh-placed rider, who has settled in very well with the Italian squad led by team boss Nadia Padovani. "I am very happy for the team, they deserve to get a rider like him. I'm also happy for Marc because he deserves to enjoy it on the bike again."

Alex Márquez himself experienced tough times on the RC213V after two podiums in his rookie season in 2020 and a previously decided move to the LCR customer team for 2021. In 2022, he did not make it past WRC 17th, but in 2023 he was already on pole position and the podium at the second Grand Prix on the Desmosedici GP22. In addition, he won a sprint for the first time in Silverstone.

One can only imagine what has been talked about in the past weeks and months in the Márquez brothers' shared flat in Madrid. However, Alex stressed: "I'm not going to say he didn't ask my opinion, but I gave him my opinion as a brother, not as a Gresini Ducati rider. Because I know what he has been through since 2020 and he is suffering quite a lot at the moment with the situation at Honda. It's time for him to make a change. It's his decision and for me it's positive because I get a very fast teammate - an eight-time world champion - and I can learn a lot from that."

Will there be more talk about motorbikes at the Márquez home in 2024? "It's true, we don't talk much about the races at home and this year - on different bikes - even less. Next year, for sure, we can talk about the bike, what he did, what I did... It makes life easier for us."

Whether Marc Márquez would be able to fight for the world championship title right away on the Gresini-Ducati, his future teammate does not dare to predict yet. "It is too early to say. But normally you see that all the riders who have come to Ducati have adapted to the bike quite easily - including in my case. But he's ridden the same bike for eleven years and certainly has to change a lot of things. But he is incredibly talented and will be fast from the first moment. Will he also fight for the world championship later on? As I said, it's too early for that, you have to see step by step. We will see in the pre-season how everything develops. But for me personally, it will be very good to learn from the best rider in the field and improve my level."

But the teammate is also always the first rival. "Everyone will be my rival, it's not just Marc," Alex countered. "It's true that the teammate is always the first person you want to beat on the track, and that's how it will be. And if we beat him, we can be sure that we will be way in front. But I think it will be a normal relationship. We have shared the pit before, although not for so long, because the situation in 2020 with his injury was not the best. But life sometimes holds beautiful things and we now get this second opportunity to grow together as a team. This will be a very nice experience for all of us."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.