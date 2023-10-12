Augusto Fernández and Acosta's race number dilemma

The line-up of the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team for the 2024 MotoGP season has now been finalised. However, Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta still have to talk about one thing.

Last Friday, Pierer Mobility AG finally clarified in an official announcement that Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández will form the GASGAS-Tech3 duo in 2024. For Pol Espargaró, only the role of test and substitute rider remained , and the veteran rider could not and would not really hide his disappointment at his first appearance since the announcement of this decision on Thursday in Mandalika.

In contrast, Fernández's relief was clearly palpable when he faced the questions of the media representatives alongside Pedro Acosta at the press conference. At the same time, however, he also stressed that no other option had ever been discussed with the Austrians' management. "I didn't have any other offer, I didn't talk to them about anything else, but of course everyone needed this confirmation. I'm happy that the news has come now and I'm looking forward to another year."

"To get the confirmation is a relief for sure, 100 per cent," affirmed last year's Moto2 World Champion. "I am very happy to have another year with the same team, the same people and the same bike. Another year with what I know is what I needed. I feel like we're building something great and I'm getting closer to being competitive in this class every time."

On his old Ajo and future Tech3 teammate, Augusto said, "I'm very happy for him, he deserves the spot. We all know how talented he is. I expect him to be a pest from day 1, like in Moto2," the 26-year-old from Madrid couldn't help smiling. "After all, he was already faster than everyone else in Moto2 at his first test. So yes, I expect him to be very fast from the start."

"It's great to share the pit with Augusto again. We shared a lot of good memories in Moto2. Why shouldn't I learn from him in my first year in MotoGP?" said Acosta, for his part.

There is one problem with this reunion, however: both usually ride with the number 37, which is why Acosta already had to switch to the #51 in their joint Moto2 year in 2022, but this year he swapped it back for his actually preferred #37.

In the MotoGP World Championship, however, this starting number will again be hogged by Fernández. "I think I'll keep it too," Augusto announced with a grin. To which Pedro immediately interjected: "We have to talk."

In fact, however, the rule is that whoever has the senior rights in the respective category gets to keep his race number.

For the time being, Acosta's focus is still on the Moto2 title he is aiming for anyway; he takes 50 points of credit to Tony Arbolino into the last six Grands Prix. "First we have to finish the Moto2 season in the best way possible, then we can think about other things. Of course I know that I will find fast riders in the KTM family. Brad is fighting for wins, Jack for podiums and Augusto is riding in the top-10. It will be difficult to fight with them at the beginning, but we will try."

Did the 2021 Moto3 World Champion ever consider other options outside the Pierer group? "No," Acosta replied. "I said from day one I trust KTM. They pushed me from Moto3 onwards. They have also financed my whole career since I came to the World Championship," the 19-year-old super talent expressed his gratitude. "We also see that the bike is really competitive now and so close to the Ducati. So I think it's a good moment to move to MotoGP and grow with the KTM group. In one or two years we will see that the KTM will be one of the best bikes in the field."