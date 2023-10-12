Johann Zarco on Honda factory deal? "Makes sense"

For LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello, one thing is certain: Johann Zarco will ride for his team next year. The 33-year-old Frenchman, however, does not rule out a switch to Repsol Honda.

Honda's rider shortage after the confirmed departure of superstar Marc Márquez has led to much speculation about the Japanese company's future factory rider duo. The Italian colleagues recently saw a chance for the previous Gresini Racing Ducati rider Fabio "Digga" Di Giannantonio to get a contract for the LCR Honda team.

But team owner Lucio Cecchinello denied these rumours. He stressed: "Zarco has signed contracts with HRC and LCR and will ride with us. That's the end of this story for me." The Repsol Honda managers have knocked on the door of several riders, as became apparent at the Japanese GP.

Zarco himself could not say much about Honda's plans in Indonesia. However, the 33-year-old Frenchman made it clear that a move to the factory team would definitely be attractive for him. He admitted: "For me, it's not a big difference whether I stay with LCR or go to the factory team, because it's written in my contract that I get the factory bike and do development work."

"But of course it has to do with prestige when you fill Marc's place in the factory team. As a rider, of course you want to take advantage of this opportunity," the Cannes racer added at the same time. Regarding a possible change, he said: "I still have to wait a bit until it is clear how Honda wants to shape the future, because at this point Honda has not yet revealed its own position. But since I have a Honda contract, it makes sense to take Marc's place."

They will have some discussions over the course of the weekend, Zarco explained. "And then we will have a clear idea of what Honda wants to do."

That Repsol Honda officials are also talking to other riders makes just as much sense, the two-time Moto2 champion clarified when asked. "Because they are missing a rider, they currently have only three riders, but they need their four. That's why they need to talk to other riders as well."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.