Mandalika: Best time for Jorge Martin - 14th Márquez

In the first free 45-minute practice in Mandalika/Indonesia, Jorge Martin secured the best time. A whole series of casualties were again in the mix - including Bezzecchi, who ended up in 5th place but crashed in the finish.

If all the injured continue the Grand Prix after the first two practice sessions today, all 22 regular riders will be on the grid for the first time at the 15th Grand Prix of the season on Sunday. Because in Portugal, at least Pol Espargaró was missing on Sunday, followed afterwards by the endless series of injured MotoGP regular riders.

In Mandalika alone, the following riders returned from the hospital: Luca Marini (broken collarbone), Alex Márquez (three broken ribs), Enea Bastianini (crash in Turn in at the Barcelona GP), Alex Rins and Marco Bezzecchi (broken collarbone 6 days ago).

The 4.3 km long Mandalika Circuit had been completely resurfaced before the second Indonesian GP on the island of Lombok. It has 17 bends, 11 right turns and 6 left turns. The longest straight stretches over only 507 metres.

After the first 15 minutes Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) was in the lead with 1:32,651 min ahead of Marc Márquez (+ 0,651 sec), Oliveira, Aleix Espargaró and Fabio Quartararo as well as Marini. 10th Miller, KTM, + 1,244 sec. 22nd Binder, KTM, + 3,588.

Then last year's rider Miguel Oliveira crashed in turn 11 in the third sector.

After 25 minutes Vinales still led with 1:32,6512 min. 2. Quarzararo (+ 0,217 sec). 3rd Mikller. 4. Martin. 5. M. Márquez (+ 0,651 sec). 6th Oliveira. 7th Aleix Espargaró. 8th Binder. 9th Marini. 10. Morbidleli. 11th A. Fernández. 12. Nakagami, + 1.466. 13. Di Giannantonio, who is now hoping for the vacant Repsol Honda spot.

After 27 minutes Marc Márquez paid for his risk-taking with a scary rear wheel slide in turn 7, he had to break out into the run-off zone and take a huge diversions. The Repsol Honda star had not been able to contest the race in Mandalika last year on Sunday after a terrible warm-up crash - due to double vision.

Then world championship leader pecco Bagnaia (1:32.570 min) took the lead and now has a 3-point lead over Jorge Marzin - the same as after the first sprint race of the year in Portugal at the end of March! But Viñales countered immediately with a new best time of 1:32,039 min,.

By the way: Marc Márquez has meanwhile admitted that he will leave his long-time technical team with Santi Hernandez at HRC, bringing only one mechanic with him to Gresini Racing, because he does not want to upset the experienced pit crew there.

Then Alex Márquez (three broken ribs in India) experienced a slide in the 200 km/h fast turn 7, he was only in 17th position. Fabio Quartararo also had to endure a moment of shock and then rolled into the pits.

This afternoon on the holiday island of Lombok (near Bali), the one-hour qualifying session will decide who goes straight into Q2. It starts at 9 am Central European Summer Time.

In the last five laps, Viñales led ahead of Aleix Espargaró, and Bagnaia, while Alex Márquez crashed in Turn 1 and was then unable to lift his approx. 160 kg bike unassisted.

While at LCR-Honda Alex Rins and Taka Nakagami have Kalex bikes in the pits, Jack Miller has now also received a second carbon chassis from KTM. In Japan, only Brad Binder had two such bikes at his disposal.

In the last minutes Jorge Martin took the lead with 1:31.811 min. Viñales dropped back to second. Bezzechi improved to fourth, but then the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider crashed into the gravel at Turn 11. The Italian had only landed on Lombik at 7.50am this morning!

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika, 6.10.2023

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102

3rd A. Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536 sec

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastinini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio

12th Qiarzararo

13th Nakagami

14th M. Márquez, + 1,082

15th Zarco, + 1.290

16th A. Ferandez

17th R. Fernández

18th Mir, + 1,620

19th Oliveira

20th A. Márquez

21. Rins, + 1,849

22nd Pol Espargaró, + 2.736







Result Moto2 FP1, Mandalika, 6.10.2023

1st Gonzalez, Kalex, 1:34.871 min

2nd Canet, Kalx, + 0.360 sec

3rd Dixon, Kalex, + 0.389

4th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.471

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.513

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.541

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.567

8th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.576

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.644

10th Arbolino, Kalex, 0.767

Also:

29th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.696

30th Acosta, Kalex, + 3,473

(World Championship leader Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team crashed after the first timed lap).

Result Moto3 FP1, Mandalika, 6.10.2023

1st Moreira, KTM, 1:40.590 min

2nd Holgado, KTM, + 0.421 sec

3rd Rueda, KTM, + 0.630

4th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.776

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.801

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0,541

7th Bertelle, Honda, +0,886

8th Ortolá, KTM, +0.972

9th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1.111

10. Munõz, KTM, + 1.124