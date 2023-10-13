Marc Márquez: Why he only takes one mechanic with him

The disastrous performance of the Honda riders continued in the first practice session of the Indonesian GP at the Mandalika Street Circuit on the holiday island of Lombok. All four Honda riders lost more than 1 second to the best time. 13th Nakagami, 13th M. Márquez, 18th Mir. 18. Mir. 21. Rins.

At least Marc Márquez and Alex Rins can console themselves with the thought that they will only have to endure the lame Honda RC213V for five more Grand Prix, then they will swing onto their new companions - Ducati GP23 and YZR-M1 Yamaha - for the first time at the IRTA winter test in Valencia on 28 November.

"But I want to get these last Grand Prix with Honda over with decency," Marc Márquez noted. "Because we have won six world championships in seven years. After that, we'll discover what my future is with the new team and the new bike."

Marc Márquez signed a letter of intent with Gresini Racing just yesterday morning in Indonesia. Then Marc and Gresini went public with the news. "I waited because I didn't want to have any distractions at the Grand Prix," the 59-time MotoGP winner schilde. "It was only on Wednesday here in Indonesia that we clarified some contract details with Gresini. I had different plans, staying with Honda was a possibility because I had some doubts and I didn't want to let my loyal team down. In the end I had very detailed discussions with all the members of my technical team. They are all my friends and gave me advice in a friendly way, which helped me a lot to make a decision. After that, I was able to think about what would be the best solution for me personally. I then decided to take at least one mechanic to Gresini. That won't be a problem, I guess."

Meanwhile, word has spread in Mandalika: Márquez will only bring Javi Ortiz to Gresini.

"But I can't bring the whole team to Gresini. For two reasons. First, I don't want to destroy the Repsol Honda team. We are now in October and they would have to put together a whole new team at short notice. Also, I don't want to upset Gresini, because they act like a family and have a very well-rehearsed technical crew. So I have to adapt to the new situation."

Will Marc Márquez be on the Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP23 as early as November 28 in Valencia, despite the Honda contract in force? "That has not been confirmed yet. But it looks like it will work out."

As a reminder, when Casey Stoner moved from Ducati to Repsol-Honda after the 2010 season after four years, the Italians ended up allowing him to take part in the Valencia test on November 10. But he had to ride with a white fairing - and stuck a kangaroo image on the fairing. Casey set the fastest time straight away.

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536 sec

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736

Result Moto2 FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023

1st Gonzalez, Kalex, 1:34.871 min

2nd Canet, Kalx, + 0.360 sec

3rd Dixon, Kalex, + 0.389

4th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.471

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.513

6th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.541

7th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.567

8th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.576

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.644

10th Arbolino, Kalex, 0.767

Also:

29th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.696

30th Acosta, Kalex, + 3,473

(World Championship leader Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team crashed after the first timed lap).

Result Moto3 FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023

1st Moreira, KTM, 1:40.590 min

2nd Holgado, KTM, + 0.421 sec

3rd Rueda, KTM, + 0.630

4th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.776

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.801

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0,541

7th Bertelle, Honda, +0,886

8th Ortolá, KTM, +0.972

9th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1.111

10. Munõz, KTM, + 1.124