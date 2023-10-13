Marc Márquez: Why he only takes one mechanic with him
The disastrous performance of the Honda riders continued in the first practice session of the Indonesian GP at the Mandalika Street Circuit on the holiday island of Lombok. All four Honda riders lost more than 1 second to the best time. 13th Nakagami, 13th M. Márquez, 18th Mir. 18. Mir. 21. Rins.
At least Marc Márquez and Alex Rins can console themselves with the thought that they will only have to endure the lame Honda RC213V for five more Grand Prix, then they will swing onto their new companions - Ducati GP23 and YZR-M1 Yamaha - for the first time at the IRTA winter test in Valencia on 28 November.
"But I want to get these last Grand Prix with Honda over with decency," Marc Márquez noted. "Because we have won six world championships in seven years. After that, we'll discover what my future is with the new team and the new bike."
Marc Márquez signed a letter of intent with Gresini Racing just yesterday morning in Indonesia. Then Marc and Gresini went public with the news. "I waited because I didn't want to have any distractions at the Grand Prix," the 59-time MotoGP winner schilde. "It was only on Wednesday here in Indonesia that we clarified some contract details with Gresini. I had different plans, staying with Honda was a possibility because I had some doubts and I didn't want to let my loyal team down. In the end I had very detailed discussions with all the members of my technical team. They are all my friends and gave me advice in a friendly way, which helped me a lot to make a decision. After that, I was able to think about what would be the best solution for me personally. I then decided to take at least one mechanic to Gresini. That won't be a problem, I guess."
Meanwhile, word has spread in Mandalika: Márquez will only bring Javi Ortiz to Gresini.
"But I can't bring the whole team to Gresini. For two reasons. First, I don't want to destroy the Repsol Honda team. We are now in October and they would have to put together a whole new team at short notice. Also, I don't want to upset Gresini, because they act like a family and have a very well-rehearsed technical crew. So I have to adapt to the new situation."
Will Marc Márquez be on the Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP23 as early as November 28 in Valencia, despite the Honda contract in force? "That has not been confirmed yet. But it looks like it will work out."
As a reminder, when Casey Stoner moved from Ducati to Repsol-Honda after the 2010 season after four years, the Italians ended up allowing him to take part in the Valencia test on November 10. But he had to ride with a white fairing - and stuck a kangaroo image on the fairing. Casey set the fastest time straight away.
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536 sec
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736
Result Moto2 FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023
1st Gonzalez, Kalex, 1:34.871 min
2nd Canet, Kalx, + 0.360 sec
3rd Dixon, Kalex, + 0.389
4th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.471
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.513
6th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.541
7th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.567
8th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.576
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.644
10th Arbolino, Kalex, 0.767
Also:
29th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.696
30th Acosta, Kalex, + 3,473
(World Championship leader Pedro Acosta from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team crashed after the first timed lap).
Result Moto3 FP1, Mandalika, 13.10.2023
1st Moreira, KTM, 1:40.590 min
2nd Holgado, KTM, + 0.421 sec
3rd Rueda, KTM, + 0.630
4th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.776
5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.801
6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0,541
7th Bertelle, Honda, +0,886
8th Ortolá, KTM, +0.972
9th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1.111
10. Munõz, KTM, + 1.124