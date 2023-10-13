Mandalika: Bez fit, Rins rides, Alex Márquez does not
Alex Márquez suffered three broken ribs in a highsider in Q1 of the Indian GP on 23 September. Today, Friday, he got back on his Ducati GP22 for the first time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, but was unable to pick up his bike unassisted after a crash.
After the session, Gresini Racing let it be known: Alex Márquez will not take to the track at this weekend's Indonesian GP after testing his physical condition in the first practice session and suffering from pain.
World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, was given the final green light by race doctors after another check after FP1: the VR46 Ducati star was also declared fit for the rest of the weekend, six days after breaking his collarbone (and despite crashing in the first practice session).
His teammate Luca Marini and brand colleague Enea Bastianini are also continuing their comeback, as is LCR Honda rider Alex Rins. In Motegi a fortnight ago, the Austin winner had to hand over his RC213V to Stefan Bradl after Friday. The Bavarian is also on site in Lombok, but told SPEEDWEEK.com after FP1: "Alex will continue riding, I'm not on the grid this weekend."
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.2023):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736