Mandalika: Bez fit, Rins rides, Alex Márquez does not

In no Grand Prix this season have all 22 MotoGP regulars been on the grid, and this will not be the case at the Indonesian GP in Lombok either: Alex Márquez aborted his comeback after FP1.

Alex Márquez suffered three broken ribs in a highsider in Q1 of the Indian GP on 23 September. Today, Friday, he got back on his Ducati GP22 for the first time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, but was unable to pick up his bike unassisted after a crash.

After the session, Gresini Racing let it be known: Alex Márquez will not take to the track at this weekend's Indonesian GP after testing his physical condition in the first practice session and suffering from pain.

World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, was given the final green light by race doctors after another check after FP1: the VR46 Ducati star was also declared fit for the rest of the weekend, six days after breaking his collarbone (and despite crashing in the first practice session).

His teammate Luca Marini and brand colleague Enea Bastianini are also continuing their comeback, as is LCR Honda rider Alex Rins. In Motegi a fortnight ago, the Austin winner had to hand over his RC213V to Stefan Bradl after Friday. The Bavarian is also on site in Lombok, but told SPEEDWEEK.com after FP1: "Alex will continue riding, I'm not on the grid this weekend."

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.2023):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736