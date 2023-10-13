Mandalika, Friday: Aprilia double lead before "Bez"

Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró set the fastest time on the first day of the 2023 Indonesian GP despite crashing, while World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) missed out on direct Q2 entry.

Still in the opening phase of the 60-minute timed practice, RC16 colleagues Augusto Fernández and Brad Binder landed in the gravel bed of turn 11 in a synchronised flight.

After a quarter of an hour, the next Red Bull KTM factory rider, Jack Miller, suffered a quick crash at the same spot after leaving the clean racing line to avoid Enea Bastianini, who was riding slowly with his hand raised.

The timesheet was led by Aprilia from the start: Aleix Espargaró set the benchmark time in 1'31.347" and his teammate Maverick Viñales ensured a double lead for the Italian manufacturer from Noale for long stretches - followed by Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio and his successor at Gresini Racing, Marc Márquez.

World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia showed fastest sector times but repeatedly went wide and was only 10th before the decisive time chases.

As the final quarter of an hour dawned, Aleix Espargaró opened the round of time chases with fresh soft rear tyres and pushed his own best time down to 1'31.088". The 34-year-old Spaniard went faster again on the next lap, but then crashed in turn 10.

Martin had to abandon his fast lap after a severe scare, Viñales then managed the first 1:30 time - and ten minutes before the end, VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi (five days after collarbone surgery!) of all people beat Fabio Quartararo's all-time lap record from last year in 1:30.644 min.

Quartararo himself moved up to third place in the meantime and ultimately stayed just inside the top 10.

Bastianini crashed in turn 11 with five minutes to go and no sooner had the yellow flags come out than Brad Binder grabbed his Q2 ticket. His KTM teammate Miller crashed shortly afterwards in turn 1 (his second crash of the session) and caused another yellow period that cost Bagnaia, among others, a try.

Aleix Espargaró was unaffected and regained first place in 1'30.474", Viñales restoring the Aprilia one-two.

Bagnaia had only one last flying lap left, but after a rear wheel slip he will have to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday - for the first time since the Spanish GP at the end of April in Jerez. Joan Mir, who was following not far behind, crashed. His Repsol Honda teammate Marc Márquez advanced directly to Q2 in sixth place.

Only 21 MotoGP riders were still in action on Friday afternoon in Lombok because Alex Márquez (three broken ribs at the India GP) had already abandoned his comeback after FP1.

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13.10.2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1:30.474 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736

Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514

7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597

10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701

11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823

15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461