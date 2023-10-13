Mandalika, Friday: Aprilia double lead before "Bez"
Still in the opening phase of the 60-minute timed practice, RC16 colleagues Augusto Fernández and Brad Binder landed in the gravel bed of turn 11 in a synchronised flight.
After a quarter of an hour, the next Red Bull KTM factory rider, Jack Miller, suffered a quick crash at the same spot after leaving the clean racing line to avoid Enea Bastianini, who was riding slowly with his hand raised.
The timesheet was led by Aprilia from the start: Aleix Espargaró set the benchmark time in 1'31.347" and his teammate Maverick Viñales ensured a double lead for the Italian manufacturer from Noale for long stretches - followed by Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio and his successor at Gresini Racing, Marc Márquez.
World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia showed fastest sector times but repeatedly went wide and was only 10th before the decisive time chases.
As the final quarter of an hour dawned, Aleix Espargaró opened the round of time chases with fresh soft rear tyres and pushed his own best time down to 1'31.088". The 34-year-old Spaniard went faster again on the next lap, but then crashed in turn 10.
Martin had to abandon his fast lap after a severe scare, Viñales then managed the first 1:30 time - and ten minutes before the end, VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi (five days after collarbone surgery!) of all people beat Fabio Quartararo's all-time lap record from last year in 1:30.644 min.
Quartararo himself moved up to third place in the meantime and ultimately stayed just inside the top 10.
Bastianini crashed in turn 11 with five minutes to go and no sooner had the yellow flags come out than Brad Binder grabbed his Q2 ticket. His KTM teammate Miller crashed shortly afterwards in turn 1 (his second crash of the session) and caused another yellow period that cost Bagnaia, among others, a try.
Aleix Espargaró was unaffected and regained first place in 1'30.474", Viñales restoring the Aprilia one-two.
Bagnaia had only one last flying lap left, but after a rear wheel slip he will have to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday - for the first time since the Spanish GP at the end of April in Jerez. Joan Mir, who was following not far behind, crashed. His Repsol Honda teammate Marc Márquez advanced directly to Q2 in sixth place.
Only 21 MotoGP riders were still in action on Friday afternoon in Lombok because Alex Márquez (three broken ribs at the India GP) had already abandoned his comeback after FP1.
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13.10.2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1:30.474 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736
Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514
7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538
8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597
10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701
11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727
13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823
15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461