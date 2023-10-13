Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "Want to find more corner speed".
With 8th and 4th places, Brad Binder was always on the safe side on Friday when it came to direct entry into Qualifying 2, although of course free practice has no direct influence on this measure. The Red Bull KTM factory rider and current World Championship fourth-placed rider lost only 0.288 sec at the end of the first qualifying session to the best time of Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who wants to challenge him for his fourth World Championship place.
"Yeah, this Friday wasn't too bad," the South African noted. "In the morning I felt quite good. We worked out the set-up quite early on. In the end, everything felt okay."
"But at the beginning of the timed practice in the afternoon we still tried a slightly different set-up," added the 2016 Moto3 World Champion. "But with that I didn't feel so comfortable, I almost crashed in turn 11. I managed to avoid the fall, then I was off the track. I think Augusto followed me a bit too fast going into that corner, his front wheel slipped. Unfortunately, he took me with him. This incident set us back a bit because we then had to use the tyres from the morning. Later I went back out on the track and did a few more laps. We then tried and changed a few little things until I felt better on the bike. In the last two runs my feeling for the bike improved a bit."
"The main thing is that we are back in Q2, which is great," was Brad's conclusion. "Now we have to get everything together tomorrow in Q2 in the morning and attack in the sprint in the afternoon."
"We need to try and keep the grip a bit more consistent so I can ride cleaner. The bike is a bit aggressive but otherwise it works well," added Binder. "If we can improve a bit more and get more corner speed, I'll be happy."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736
Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514
7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538
8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597
10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701
11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727
13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823
15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461