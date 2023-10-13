Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "Want to find more corner speed".

With 8th and 4th places, Brad Binder was always on the safe side on Friday when it came to direct entry into Qualifying 2, although of course free practice has no direct influence on this measure. The Red Bull KTM factory rider and current World Championship fourth-placed rider lost only 0.288 sec at the end of the first qualifying session to the best time of Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who wants to challenge him for his fourth World Championship place.

"Yeah, this Friday wasn't too bad," the South African noted. "In the morning I felt quite good. We worked out the set-up quite early on. In the end, everything felt okay."

"But at the beginning of the timed practice in the afternoon we still tried a slightly different set-up," added the 2016 Moto3 World Champion. "But with that I didn't feel so comfortable, I almost crashed in turn 11. I managed to avoid the fall, then I was off the track. I think Augusto followed me a bit too fast going into that corner, his front wheel slipped. Unfortunately, he took me with him. This incident set us back a bit because we then had to use the tyres from the morning. Later I went back out on the track and did a few more laps. We then tried and changed a few little things until I felt better on the bike. In the last two runs my feeling for the bike improved a bit."

"The main thing is that we are back in Q2, which is great," was Brad's conclusion. "Now we have to get everything together tomorrow in Q2 in the morning and attack in the sprint in the afternoon."

"We need to try and keep the grip a bit more consistent so I can ride cleaner. The bike is a bit aggressive but otherwise it works well," added Binder. "If we can improve a bit more and get more corner speed, I'll be happy."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736

Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514

7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597

10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701

11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823

15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461