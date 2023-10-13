Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia/7th): "We have work to do".
Miguel Oliveira (28) crashed on the Mandalika Street Circuit in the morning and therefore could not go beyond 19th place in FP1, 1.636 sec behind Jorge Martin Aleix Espargaró. But last year's winner improved strongly in the afternoon qualifying session, securing 7th place, thus moving directly into Q2 and reducing the gap to Aleix Espargaró's best time to a manageable 0.725 sec.
"Yes, today was good. The last run with the soft tyres worked satisfactorily, there were a lot of yellow flags. I started to get impatient because I needed another fast lap. But finally I got one clean lap without traffic. But I didn't know if that time would be enough for the top ten and to get into Q2," explained the World Championship thirteenth-placed rider from Razlan Razali's CryptoDATA-RNF Aprilia team. "Because the best time of 1:30.4 min was really remarkable. I went 1:31.199 min. So the gap was quite big. But now I am happy and I will try to improve a few details with the team for Saturday. We still have some work to do on race pace."
Aprilia managed a double lead on Friday with Espargaró and Viñales, as they did in Barcelona in September. The Aprilia technicians think this has to do with the low grip of the new asphalt.
Oliveira doesn't want to comment on that. "I don't know," he said. "It's an interesting thing. I had another look at the layout of the circuit yesterday. Then I thought we shouldn't worry because the layout suits many strengths of our bike. But in my case, I need to understand better where we can squeeze more out of the bike. At the moment I don't feel comfortable enough. I lose too much time in the fast second sector. I can't turn in fast enough there, I lack stability. I think I can get closer to the Aprilia factory riders if we improve the set-up. That's my goal."
The 4.3km Mandalika Circuit has been completely resurfaced ahead of the second Indonesian GP on the island of Lombok. It features 17 corners, 11 right turns and 6 left turns. The longest straight stretches for only 507 metres.
"The grip is good," Miguel noted. "The surface is very flat, there are no bumps. The kerbs are very comfortable. They did a good job. But the racing line that you can use with good grip is very narrow, that's the problem."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736
Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514
7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538
8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587
9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597
10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701
11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727
13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823
15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461