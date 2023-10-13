Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia/7th): "We have work to do".

RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira was satisfied for now with 7th place on Friday in Indonesia. "But I want to get closer to the Aprilia factory riders, that's my goal," the Portuguese rider stated.

Miguel Oliveira (28) crashed on the Mandalika Street Circuit in the morning and therefore could not go beyond 19th place in FP1, 1.636 sec behind Jorge Martin Aleix Espargaró. But last year's winner improved strongly in the afternoon qualifying session, securing 7th place, thus moving directly into Q2 and reducing the gap to Aleix Espargaró's best time to a manageable 0.725 sec.

"Yes, today was good. The last run with the soft tyres worked satisfactorily, there were a lot of yellow flags. I started to get impatient because I needed another fast lap. But finally I got one clean lap without traffic. But I didn't know if that time would be enough for the top ten and to get into Q2," explained the World Championship thirteenth-placed rider from Razlan Razali's CryptoDATA-RNF Aprilia team. "Because the best time of 1:30.4 min was really remarkable. I went 1:31.199 min. So the gap was quite big. But now I am happy and I will try to improve a few details with the team for Saturday. We still have some work to do on race pace."

Aprilia managed a double lead on Friday with Espargaró and Viñales, as they did in Barcelona in September. The Aprilia technicians think this has to do with the low grip of the new asphalt.

Oliveira doesn't want to comment on that. "I don't know," he said. "It's an interesting thing. I had another look at the layout of the circuit yesterday. Then I thought we shouldn't worry because the layout suits many strengths of our bike. But in my case, I need to understand better where we can squeeze more out of the bike. At the moment I don't feel comfortable enough. I lose too much time in the fast second sector. I can't turn in fast enough there, I lack stability. I think I can get closer to the Aprilia factory riders if we improve the set-up. That's my goal."

The 4.3km Mandalika Circuit has been completely resurfaced ahead of the second Indonesian GP on the island of Lombok. It features 17 corners, 11 right turns and 6 left turns. The longest straight stretches for only 507 metres.

"The grip is good," Miguel noted. "The surface is very flat, there are no bumps. The kerbs are very comfortable. They did a good job. But the racing line that you can use with good grip is very narrow, that's the problem."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736

Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514

7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597

10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701

11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823

15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461