Lightning comeback of Bezzecchi (3rd): "Vale understands".
Marco Bezzecchi won the first race against time in Indonesia even before the first session: he arrived in Lombok at 7.50 am on Friday morning, after the decision to start the journey to Indonesia at all had only been made on Wednesday after consultation with the doctors.
"When I went home on Monday after the operation, I really felt like shit," the World Cup bronze medallist in Mandalika told us in his usual direct manner. "The first thought was to skip this race and fly straight to Phillip Island. But I still went to the gym on Monday to work with Carlo [Casabianca] and my crew. On Tuesday I woke up and felt much better. I could move the arm better, I had more strength and less pain. So of course I wanted to try. Not everyone agreed, but in the end I convinced everyone - especially my mum. On Wednesday morning, I had a final check-up with the doctor. I then got on the plane and arrived here on Friday morning."
The Mooney VR46 youngster also exchanged views with mentor Valentino Rossi before deciding to make the lightning comeback: "At the beginning, his view was a bit more conservative than mine. But when I told him I felt good, he agreed. He's a racer, he understands."
Six days after the training accident at the ranch and five days after surgery on his broken right collarbone, "Bez" then swung back on his Ducati GP22 for the first time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit - and also landed heavily in the gravel in the closing stages of FP1 ("I burnt my ass to protect my arm"). Nevertheless, he finished the first practice in 5th place.
Before the second practice, the Rossi protégé got the final clearance from the MotoGP doctors and was also declared "fit" for the rest of the Indonesian GP. He then stayed first under last year's pole time of Fabio Quartararo and entered Q2 confidently in third, even if Aleix Espargaró snatched the all-time lap record from him again.
"I'm fine," the Italian assured the press afterwards. At the same time, however, he admitted: "It was not an easy week for me. The last 24 hours were the easiest. I was only on the plane, my shoulder swelled up a bit on the journey, but I didn't suffer much. I then waited a few hours in Jakarta for the flight here. I arrived here this morning and luckily the feeling wasn't too bad when I jumped on the bike. I can't complain."
The pain, however, is very much felt when riding, Bezzecchi confessed. "The pain is there, but I expected a bit more, simply for the reason that I said to myself, 'I expect the worst - and then if it's better, it's only better'. But it is noticeable in every braking phase. I can't get the best performance every lap. For example, I started slowly in the first run in the afternoon and then got faster lap after lap. That is difficult to manage. Mentally, I just try to take the risk where I really need to take it."
Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, the three-time GP winner this season knows, "It's going to be tougher tomorrow than today. I will have to be careful with my power for the sprint, but also for qualifying. Because qualifying is not very long, but it is very demanding. For Sunday, I hope the adrenaline and racing spirit can help me," Bez added with a grin. "Today I took painkillers, but not very strong ones. I don't want to take too strong ones either, but it depends on how the pain develops."
After the starting crash in Barcelona, Bez has also had to deal with pain in his left hand and sprained thumb this season, especially in Misano. However, he says the situation after the collarbone operation is not comparable. "It is much worse now. In Misano it was painful, but now the pain is much worse."
At his home GP, the 24-year-old from Rimini still made it to the podium. Will he repeat the mix of painkillers and champagne this weekend? "Well, when I'm riding well, champagne is certainly a very good painkiller," he grinned.
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13.10.2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1:30.474 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0,725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736