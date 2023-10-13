Lightning comeback of Bezzecchi (3rd): "Vale understands".

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Indonesia on Friday, just five days after his collarbone operation. The VR46 Ducati rider has had a turbulent few days - and had to convince his mum, among others.

Marco Bezzecchi won the first race against time in Indonesia even before the first session: he arrived in Lombok at 7.50 am on Friday morning, after the decision to start the journey to Indonesia at all had only been made on Wednesday after consultation with the doctors.

"When I went home on Monday after the operation, I really felt like shit," the World Cup bronze medallist in Mandalika told us in his usual direct manner. "The first thought was to skip this race and fly straight to Phillip Island. But I still went to the gym on Monday to work with Carlo [Casabianca] and my crew. On Tuesday I woke up and felt much better. I could move the arm better, I had more strength and less pain. So of course I wanted to try. Not everyone agreed, but in the end I convinced everyone - especially my mum. On Wednesday morning, I had a final check-up with the doctor. I then got on the plane and arrived here on Friday morning."

The Mooney VR46 youngster also exchanged views with mentor Valentino Rossi before deciding to make the lightning comeback: "At the beginning, his view was a bit more conservative than mine. But when I told him I felt good, he agreed. He's a racer, he understands."

Six days after the training accident at the ranch and five days after surgery on his broken right collarbone, "Bez" then swung back on his Ducati GP22 for the first time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit - and also landed heavily in the gravel in the closing stages of FP1 ("I burnt my ass to protect my arm"). Nevertheless, he finished the first practice in 5th place.

Before the second practice, the Rossi protégé got the final clearance from the MotoGP doctors and was also declared "fit" for the rest of the Indonesian GP. He then stayed first under last year's pole time of Fabio Quartararo and entered Q2 confidently in third, even if Aleix Espargaró snatched the all-time lap record from him again.

"I'm fine," the Italian assured the press afterwards. At the same time, however, he admitted: "It was not an easy week for me. The last 24 hours were the easiest. I was only on the plane, my shoulder swelled up a bit on the journey, but I didn't suffer much. I then waited a few hours in Jakarta for the flight here. I arrived here this morning and luckily the feeling wasn't too bad when I jumped on the bike. I can't complain."

The pain, however, is very much felt when riding, Bezzecchi confessed. "The pain is there, but I expected a bit more, simply for the reason that I said to myself, 'I expect the worst - and then if it's better, it's only better'. But it is noticeable in every braking phase. I can't get the best performance every lap. For example, I started slowly in the first run in the afternoon and then got faster lap after lap. That is difficult to manage. Mentally, I just try to take the risk where I really need to take it."

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, the three-time GP winner this season knows, "It's going to be tougher tomorrow than today. I will have to be careful with my power for the sprint, but also for qualifying. Because qualifying is not very long, but it is very demanding. For Sunday, I hope the adrenaline and racing spirit can help me," Bez added with a grin. "Today I took painkillers, but not very strong ones. I don't want to take too strong ones either, but it depends on how the pain develops."

After the starting crash in Barcelona, Bez has also had to deal with pain in his left hand and sprained thumb this season, especially in Misano. However, he says the situation after the collarbone operation is not comparable. "It is much worse now. In Misano it was painful, but now the pain is much worse."

At his home GP, the 24-year-old from Rimini still made it to the podium. Will he repeat the mix of painkillers and champagne this weekend? "Well, when I'm riding well, champagne is certainly a very good painkiller," he grinned.

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13.10.2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1:30.474 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0,725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736