Marc Márquez (Honda/6th): "It will be strange".
Marc Márquez (30) could not go beyond 14th place in the first Friday practice session at the Mandalika Street Circuit in the morning, and once again a Honda debacle was looming. You the risk-taking Repsol Honda star improved to 6th in qualifying, though his gap of 0.632sec to Aleix Espargaró was quite substantial.
"Today Friday went better than expected," Marc summed up. "I was able to ride in a good way; my race rhythm was not bad. My lap time with the second soft tyre was okay. Yes, we are in the top ten. That was the maximum target we could achieve."
"In the 'time attack' we had a little problem. I tried to adapt to it, but it didn't make me feel comfortable when riding," Márquez described. "During the time attack you have two options in this case: Either you complain about it - or you adapt to it and step on the gas. I chose the second option. Because it was my last chance for a better lap time. But we now know what we have to change for tomorrow."
Honda always had a lot of trouble with Michelin's hard, heat-resistant rear tyres last year. This construction was also brought to Indonesia, because here the asphalt temperature was already 55 degrees in the morning.
Does Honda cope better with these tyres now? Márquez: "You have to consider two things. We have a new surface here, also there is the new carcass from Michelin. This casing is much more similar to our standard casing than last year's casing. I think we have already had this 'casing' in Austria and in India this year. This casing is much better than last year's; still the temperatures remain low enough. This new construction is also very similar to that of Japan, for example. That's why we have less trouble here than last year."
At Gresini, it was confirmed today that Frankie Carchedi will be Marc's new crew chief in 2024.
"It will be strange and take some getting used to. Because I've been working with Santi Hernandez as crew chief for 13 years now. But of course I knew that when I signed the contract," Marc noted. "But I accept this situation because I know that Frankie is very precise. I've made enquiries about him... I'm not going to this new team with my eyes closed. I've done my research on who Frankie is and what he's already done."
For example, Carchedi won the World Championship with Marc's teammate Joan Mir in 2020 at Suzuki. "He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good work system and works very carefully. I hope I can build a good relationship with him from the beginning," said the six-time MotoGP World Champion.
