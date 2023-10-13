Marc Márquez (Honda/6th): "It will be strange".

After 13 years, Marc Márquez will part ways with crew chief Santi Hernandez, who accompanied him in Moto2 back in 2011. At Gresini, Frankie Carchedi will be his crew chief in 2024; he was Joan Mir's world champion.

Marc Márquez (30) could not go beyond 14th place in the first Friday practice session at the Mandalika Street Circuit in the morning, and once again a Honda debacle was looming. You the risk-taking Repsol Honda star improved to 6th in qualifying, though his gap of 0.632sec to Aleix Espargaró was quite substantial.

"Today Friday went better than expected," Marc summed up. "I was able to ride in a good way; my race rhythm was not bad. My lap time with the second soft tyre was okay. Yes, we are in the top ten. That was the maximum target we could achieve."

"In the 'time attack' we had a little problem. I tried to adapt to it, but it didn't make me feel comfortable when riding," Márquez described. "During the time attack you have two options in this case: Either you complain about it - or you adapt to it and step on the gas. I chose the second option. Because it was my last chance for a better lap time. But we now know what we have to change for tomorrow."

Honda always had a lot of trouble with Michelin's hard, heat-resistant rear tyres last year. This construction was also brought to Indonesia, because here the asphalt temperature was already 55 degrees in the morning.

Does Honda cope better with these tyres now? Márquez: "You have to consider two things. We have a new surface here, also there is the new carcass from Michelin. This casing is much more similar to our standard casing than last year's casing. I think we have already had this 'casing' in Austria and in India this year. This casing is much better than last year's; still the temperatures remain low enough. This new construction is also very similar to that of Japan, for example. That's why we have less trouble here than last year."

At Gresini, it was confirmed today that Frankie Carchedi will be Marc's new crew chief in 2024.

"It will be strange and take some getting used to. Because I've been working with Santi Hernandez as crew chief for 13 years now. But of course I knew that when I signed the contract," Marc noted. "But I accept this situation because I know that Frankie is very precise. I've made enquiries about him... I'm not going to this new team with my eyes closed. I've done my research on who Frankie is and what he's already done."

For example, Carchedi won the World Championship with Marc's teammate Joan Mir in 2020 at Suzuki. "He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good work system and works very carefully. I hope I can build a good relationship with him from the beginning," said the six-time MotoGP World Champion.

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,736

Result Moto2, Mandalika, combined times after FP2 (13.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:34.456 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.180 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.222

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.313

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.324

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.514

7th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.538

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.587

9th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.597

10th Garcia, Kalex, + 0,701

11th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.710

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,727

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.775

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.823

15th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.939



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.461