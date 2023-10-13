Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/1st): "Pure pleasure".

The two Aprilia factory riders stormed to the top in commanding fashion in the Friday practice session at the Mandalika Street Circuit. Aleix Espargaró was particularly thrilled after setting the fastest time of the day.

Aleix Espargaró also had to put up with a crash on the dusty track outside the racing line, but he didn't dwell on explanations for long. Because his impressive speed even with used tyres outshone the small mishap. "I really enjoyed riding today, maybe apart from the 'time attack' where that crash happened to me," he described. "I did a fast lap on the first tyre, then went down, but was immediately fast again after that crash, half a second under my own best time, before yellow flags were then waved."

Even with a soft front tyre that already had five laps on it, the 34-year-old Spaniard then went on to set a lap time of 1'30.4 min. "The front tyre was already destroyed, and the fact that I still managed to set that time shows that I have the speed," he rubbed his hands together. "Apart from this best lap, the second run with the used rear tyre was also very fast. On my last lap on that run, which felt like a sprint race, I still went 1:31.3 and that's very important. I really enjoyed riding today, it was a pure pleasure to control the RS-GP," he reiterated.

Of course, his good form brought back memories of the home GP in Catalunya on 3 September, which the Aprilia captain had won in superior style. "Today I had even more fun riding than I did there," Aleix affirmed. "In Barcelona I was a bit more on the limit, here, despite the crash, it feels like I have everything under control. From my own feeling and from the crashes of the others, I knew that the grip wasn't fantastic, but I managed to stay within the limits of the bike and the track."

Overall, the track condition was not bad, Aleix Espargaró noted, no worse than at other tracks such as Barcelona or Qatar. "Unofficially I did 1:29 min, last year I didn't go under 1:32 min. And it's only Friday!"

As for the set-up of his Aprilia, he revealed another little secret. "It's very important to get the fork to fully compress when turning in for good handling. We're talking about a dip range of 4 to 5 millimetres just before the stop, and it's extremely important to be in that optimum range, otherwise the bike won't work," Espargaró explained. "Last year Öhlins supplied the new long fork, and since then we've been changing the fork at almost every track. The different forks change the feeling with the front end of the bike. Especially on the stop-and-go tracks, I like to work in an immersion area that the long fork doesn't give me. So here we use the standard fork - like in Barcelona!"

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736