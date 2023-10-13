Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/1st): "Pure pleasure".
Aleix Espargaró also had to put up with a crash on the dusty track outside the racing line, but he didn't dwell on explanations for long. Because his impressive speed even with used tyres outshone the small mishap. "I really enjoyed riding today, maybe apart from the 'time attack' where that crash happened to me," he described. "I did a fast lap on the first tyre, then went down, but was immediately fast again after that crash, half a second under my own best time, before yellow flags were then waved."
Even with a soft front tyre that already had five laps on it, the 34-year-old Spaniard then went on to set a lap time of 1'30.4 min. "The front tyre was already destroyed, and the fact that I still managed to set that time shows that I have the speed," he rubbed his hands together. "Apart from this best lap, the second run with the used rear tyre was also very fast. On my last lap on that run, which felt like a sprint race, I still went 1:31.3 and that's very important. I really enjoyed riding today, it was a pure pleasure to control the RS-GP," he reiterated.
Of course, his good form brought back memories of the home GP in Catalunya on 3 September, which the Aprilia captain had won in superior style. "Today I had even more fun riding than I did there," Aleix affirmed. "In Barcelona I was a bit more on the limit, here, despite the crash, it feels like I have everything under control. From my own feeling and from the crashes of the others, I knew that the grip wasn't fantastic, but I managed to stay within the limits of the bike and the track."
Overall, the track condition was not bad, Aleix Espargaró noted, no worse than at other tracks such as Barcelona or Qatar. "Unofficially I did 1:29 min, last year I didn't go under 1:32 min. And it's only Friday!"
As for the set-up of his Aprilia, he revealed another little secret. "It's very important to get the fork to fully compress when turning in for good handling. We're talking about a dip range of 4 to 5 millimetres just before the stop, and it's extremely important to be in that optimum range, otherwise the bike won't work," Espargaró explained. "Last year Öhlins supplied the new long fork, and since then we've been changing the fork at almost every track. The different forks change the feeling with the front end of the bike. Especially on the stop-and-go tracks, I like to work in an immersion area that the long fork doesn't give me. So here we use the standard fork - like in Barcelona!"
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736