Jorge Martin (Ducati/5th) on Bagnaia: "A bit strange".
Jorge Martin finished the first day of MotoGP practice at Mandalika in 5th position, securing the World Championship contender direct entry into Q2, while Pecco Bagnaia only finished P16 after a near-crash and has yet to go through the nerve-wracking Q1.
"It was a good Friday. I feel strong for Saturday, so I am happy. The Ducati is working well. Only Aleix [Espargaró] is in front, I feel similar to Viñales," Martin reported. "With my time attack I had a hairy moment, had to stop and then go for a second try. But it's just important that I'm in Q2."
"I don't quite understand the situation with the front tyre yet. The current tyre is degrading a lot after five laps. I then felt good with the hard tyre in the afternoon," added the World Championship runner-up.
On Bagnaia's difficult day, Martin said, "Yes, I saw it. It surprised me where Pecco is - it's a bit strange for him. But I think he will make it to Q2. He's one tyre down though, so that could possibly be a mistake for him then."
"I've been using the longer fork all season," revealed Martin, who is not experimenting. "We can now work in the third practice for the race. In the morning I had a bit of trouble, but in the afternoon my feeling was really good. It's not a very demanding track. We need to work a bit on the mapping in terms of power, but otherwise the bike is super good."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736