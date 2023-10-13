Jorge Martin (Ducati/5th) on Bagnaia: "A bit strange".

Jorge Martin secured 5th place on the Pramac Ducati at Mandalika on Friday, then explained his view of things and also talked about the problems of his title rival Pecco Bagnaia.

Jorge Martin finished the first day of MotoGP practice at Mandalika in 5th position, securing the World Championship contender direct entry into Q2, while Pecco Bagnaia only finished P16 after a near-crash and has yet to go through the nerve-wracking Q1.

"It was a good Friday. I feel strong for Saturday, so I am happy. The Ducati is working well. Only Aleix [Espargaró] is in front, I feel similar to Viñales," Martin reported. "With my time attack I had a hairy moment, had to stop and then go for a second try. But it's just important that I'm in Q2."

"I don't quite understand the situation with the front tyre yet. The current tyre is degrading a lot after five laps. I then felt good with the hard tyre in the afternoon," added the World Championship runner-up.

On Bagnaia's difficult day, Martin said, "Yes, I saw it. It surprised me where Pecco is - it's a bit strange for him. But I think he will make it to Q2. He's one tyre down though, so that could possibly be a mistake for him then."

"I've been using the longer fork all season," revealed Martin, who is not experimenting. "We can now work in the third practice for the race. In the morning I had a bit of trouble, but in the afternoon my feeling was really good. It's not a very demanding track. We need to work a bit on the mapping in terms of power, but otherwise the bike is super good."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736