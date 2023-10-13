Jack Miller (KTM/9th): Two crashes - still 9th place
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
All's well that ends well for "Thriller Miller", who once again gave his pit crew a series of nerve-wracking moments. "In the first crash, Enea Bastianini had parked his bike at the apex of the corner. I was on a good lap, turned in a bit later than usual, got on the dirty part of the track and slipped off the front wheel," the Australian described.
The second crash was entirely his own fault, Miller added. "I struggled throughout the session to brake the bike in time before the first corner and to control the speed. On my first flying lap I got there too late, missed the apex and had to open up. On the next lap I wanted to turn in more decisively and see what came out - and what came out we all saw!" Two demolished fairings, two battered leather suits: The second practice session at the Indonesian Grand Prix didn't go quite ideally, Miller summed up.
And yet, as is usually the case with the 28-year-old, optimism prevailed. "The bike feels great. I have a lot of confidence," he said of the latest version of the carbon-framed KTM RC16. "The grip on the rear wheel is incredible. I can fire out of the corners at will, which is also noticeable in the top speed. I really can't complain about a lack of rear grip," he commented. "We are now trying to improve the balance and transfer some of the grip to the front. If we can do that, we'll be in a great position for qualifying and the sprint on Saturday!"
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736