Jack Miller (KTM/9th): Two crashes - still 9th place

All's well that ends well for "Thriller Miller", who once again gave his pit crew a series of nerve-wracking moments. "In the first crash, Enea Bastianini had parked his bike at the apex of the corner. I was on a good lap, turned in a bit later than usual, got on the dirty part of the track and slipped off the front wheel," the Australian described.

The second crash was entirely his own fault, Miller added. "I struggled throughout the session to brake the bike in time before the first corner and to control the speed. On my first flying lap I got there too late, missed the apex and had to open up. On the next lap I wanted to turn in more decisively and see what came out - and what came out we all saw!" Two demolished fairings, two battered leather suits: The second practice session at the Indonesian Grand Prix didn't go quite ideally, Miller summed up.

And yet, as is usually the case with the 28-year-old, optimism prevailed. "The bike feels great. I have a lot of confidence," he said of the latest version of the carbon-framed KTM RC16. "The grip on the rear wheel is incredible. I can fire out of the corners at will, which is also noticeable in the top speed. I really can't complain about a lack of rear grip," he commented. "We are now trying to improve the balance and transfer some of the grip to the front. If we can do that, we'll be in a great position for qualifying and the sprint on Saturday!"

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736