Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/16th) wanted to make the headlines
In the World Championship standings, Jorge Martin has been in a lurking position with a gap of only three points at the latest since the Japanese GP. On Friday, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was never to be found at the absolute top at the Indonesian GP and, after an unfavourable yellow phase and a moment of shock in the finish of the second practice, also missed out on direct Q2 entry. Nevertheless, the World Champion was in a joking mood in his press round: "That's just because you talked too much about Marc yesterday, so I wanted to be more of a topic today," he laughed.
However, the 26-year-old Italian took a much more serious approach to his analysis after finishing 16th: "Honestly, I didn't expect to miss out on Q2. My feeling with the bike is finally back, I can brake very hard and the corner speed is incredible. The grip level is also very high compared to the last three or four races. So I was very happy."
"We improved, but unfortunately lost something on the electronics side," continued the Ducati factory rider. "The electronics didn't work as we expected today. Maybe it's because of the different tyres or the new asphalt, maybe I struggled for that reason. Normally our bike is always very smooth in acceleration and on the brakes, but today it was very aggressive. My rear wheel slipped in situations where I didn't expect it."
That was the case on his final flying lap at turn 15, where Bagnaia stayed on his GP23 but went wide, missing the chance to improve his time - and secure his place in the second qualifying session. "The slide on the brake during my 'time attack' happened at a time when the engine brake intervenes quite little. To slip away over the rear wheel in that way is quite strange."
At the same time, Pecco also underlined, "I'm happy that the problem is on the electronics side - and it's not really a problem, it's just something we need to adjust better. So I'm pretty sure it will be easier to improve that aspect. If it was a set-up problem, it would be more difficult for sure."
Fact: For the first time since the Spanish GP at the end of April, the defending champion will have to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday in Lombok. After all, in Jerez Bagnaia won his second of five Grands Prix so far this season.
That's one of the reasons why the world championship leader emphasised with a view to Saturday: "I'm not too worried. As I said, I also know very well that we need to work on the electronics and that is an aspect that is easier to improve. But sure, tomorrow will be interesting. We only have a narrow racing line, off it it's very dirty. So starting from the back could be a problem. Because overtaking is not easy here - it's already the case in a normal situation, but it's even worse like this. So it will be very important to start at the front."
Q1 starts at 4.50am Central European Time on Saturday due to a six-hour time difference. The sprint follows at 9am for breakfast(see full schedule).
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13.10.2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1:30.474 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736