Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/2nd): Still too enthusiastic

Maverick Viñales spoke about the newly asphalted track after the first two MotoGP practice sessions at Mandalika on Friday and talked about the direction of travel in the Aprilia pit.

The Aprilia factory aces had their noses in front on Friday in Mandalika when it came to chasing times in the afternoon. Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales then even formed a one-two, ahead of convalescent Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) with the first Desmosedici.

Viñales lost almost two tenths to his team-mate Aleix Espargaró: "I didn't want to get my hopes up until we were here. The track has a new asphalt and we have quite different tyres. Maybe that's why the bike works very well," Viñales described.

"We need to understand why it is going so well," interjected the 28-year-old Spaniard. "It is important to understand this and get information. We then have to apply these findings to those tracks where things are not going so well. We have to keep working. But it's a good start to the weekend when it works well straight away."

It didn't go smoothly by any means: "I got a lot of yellow flags and had to stop a lap a few times. I'm too enthusiastic in some corners, I still have to learn, I'm just too fast there. But overall it's very positive. We still need to understand how it is with the tyres and we need to understand how to take care of them for a long time."

Of the Lombok track, Viñales reports, "At the moment there is a lot of grip here. For me, every sector is good, the pace is good. But in some areas I missed the turn and went into the dirty area a bit. The braking zones are tricky, there is only one very tight line. In Argentina it's similar on Friday. Also there you have a different line on Friday than then later. But it's definitely better here now than in 2022. You don't have problems behind a rider now with the flying stones and so on, like it was last year."

But the Spaniard also knows, "I had some problems with the first tyre. Then we went to the medium tyre, but it didn't work like that. Tomorrow we will work on the rhythm. I am not worried about the pace. Aleix is working well and we are also doing our job. The others will surely make a big step tomorrow, so we have to keep pushing and push the bike to the limit."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736