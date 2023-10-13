Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/2nd): Still too enthusiastic
The Aprilia factory aces had their noses in front on Friday in Mandalika when it came to chasing times in the afternoon. Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales then even formed a one-two, ahead of convalescent Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) with the first Desmosedici.
Viñales lost almost two tenths to his team-mate Aleix Espargaró: "I didn't want to get my hopes up until we were here. The track has a new asphalt and we have quite different tyres. Maybe that's why the bike works very well," Viñales described.
"We need to understand why it is going so well," interjected the 28-year-old Spaniard. "It is important to understand this and get information. We then have to apply these findings to those tracks where things are not going so well. We have to keep working. But it's a good start to the weekend when it works well straight away."
It didn't go smoothly by any means: "I got a lot of yellow flags and had to stop a lap a few times. I'm too enthusiastic in some corners, I still have to learn, I'm just too fast there. But overall it's very positive. We still need to understand how it is with the tyres and we need to understand how to take care of them for a long time."
Of the Lombok track, Viñales reports, "At the moment there is a lot of grip here. For me, every sector is good, the pace is good. But in some areas I missed the turn and went into the dirty area a bit. The braking zones are tricky, there is only one very tight line. In Argentina it's similar on Friday. Also there you have a different line on Friday than then later. But it's definitely better here now than in 2022. You don't have problems behind a rider now with the flying stones and so on, like it was last year."
But the Spaniard also knows, "I had some problems with the first tyre. Then we went to the medium tyre, but it didn't work like that. Tomorrow we will work on the rhythm. I am not worried about the pace. Aleix is working well and we are also doing our job. The others will surely make a big step tomorrow, so we have to keep pushing and push the bike to the limit."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736