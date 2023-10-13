Di Giannantonio (8th): "Too little confidence and patience".

Fabio Di Giannantonio's first goal in Indonesia is to confirm his upward trend. He succeeded admirably on Friday. However, he regrets that he was not given more confidence at Gresini.

Rolling into the pits as the third best Ducati rider after the first day of practice is basically a positive result this season. "I really wanted to confirm the good impression from Motegi. Although the layout and grip are completely different here. That's why I'm very satisfied after the first day of practice," Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) summed up his performance.

"I was fast immediately and also with all types of tyres," said the current 16th overall MotoGP rider. "That is especially important in Mandalika because there is only one narrow racing line here. Next to it, it is immediately dirty. That's why you have to ride very precisely."

For Q2 on Saturday, "Diggia" still sees potential. "We had some problems in the fast corners in the second sector. The front wheel was still too unsteady there."

However, the career prospects of the 25-year-old Italian, who has to vacate his seat for Marc Márquez in 2024, are also unsettled. Logically, that was almost of greater interest in his press round than his Indonesian bid rides on last year's Ducati GP22.

"I am not burdened by this situation. I ride with a clear head and always give 100 per cent," Di Giannantonio assured. "I've always said 2022 doesn't count for me. This season is my real rookie season and we have been working a lot. MotoGP is one of the toughest racing series in the world. And now the good results are starting to come."

Diggia had held out hope of staying with Gresini until the very end. "But now that my performance is right, they are signing another rider," the Roman avoids mentioning his successor by name. He is struggling with his fate. "The team just lacked a bit of patience and confidence in me. I don't see it as my performance improvement coming too late. It was a normal process. But I also never felt the same confidence that the team gave to Alex Márquez."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736