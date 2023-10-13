Di Giannantonio (8th): "Too little confidence and patience".
Rolling into the pits as the third best Ducati rider after the first day of practice is basically a positive result this season. "I really wanted to confirm the good impression from Motegi. Although the layout and grip are completely different here. That's why I'm very satisfied after the first day of practice," Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) summed up his performance.
"I was fast immediately and also with all types of tyres," said the current 16th overall MotoGP rider. "That is especially important in Mandalika because there is only one narrow racing line here. Next to it, it is immediately dirty. That's why you have to ride very precisely."
For Q2 on Saturday, "Diggia" still sees potential. "We had some problems in the fast corners in the second sector. The front wheel was still too unsteady there."
However, the career prospects of the 25-year-old Italian, who has to vacate his seat for Marc Márquez in 2024, are also unsettled. Logically, that was almost of greater interest in his press round than his Indonesian bid rides on last year's Ducati GP22.
"I am not burdened by this situation. I ride with a clear head and always give 100 per cent," Di Giannantonio assured. "I've always said 2022 doesn't count for me. This season is my real rookie season and we have been working a lot. MotoGP is one of the toughest racing series in the world. And now the good results are starting to come."
Diggia had held out hope of staying with Gresini until the very end. "But now that my performance is right, they are signing another rider," the Roman avoids mentioning his successor by name. He is struggling with his fate. "The team just lacked a bit of patience and confidence in me. I don't see it as my performance improvement coming too late. It was a normal process. But I also never felt the same confidence that the team gave to Alex Márquez."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736