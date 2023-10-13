Fabio Quartararo (10th): "It's a bit disappointing".
A year and a half ago, at the first Grand Prix on the Mandalika Street Circuit, Fabio Quartararo had taken pole position and finished second in the rain race behind Miguel Oliveira.
Now, on his return to the holiday island of Lombok, the Frenchman initially finished 12th in the morning, but then moved up to tenth place in the afternoon's time chase, losing only 8 tenths of a second to front-runner Aleix Espargaró and also trailing by less than 2 km/h in top speed with 312.2 km/h. However, the longest straight was also the longest straight. However, the longest straight is only 507 m long.
"I did some really good laps, especially in the 'time attack'. However, yellow flags were waved twice and my good laps were cancelled," Quartararo described.
Nevertheless, the former World Champion was happy with the damage limitation for himself and the Yamaha factory team. "It was a positive day. I hope we can improve a bit more on Saturday."
One downer was the new, more stable tyre construction that Michelin had shipped to Indonesia. "I didn't realise at first that the casing was different from last year's," admitted the 24-year-old. "That was a bit disappointing because I knew the softer construction was better for us. The stiffer casing makes our traction problems worse."
Then "El Diablo" corrected his statement: "The reality is that our bike reacts the same to all constructions. But the stiffer casing is advantageous for the others - the stiffer the construction, the faster the other guys ride. We, on the other hand, are treading water with all constructions!"
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736