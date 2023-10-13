Fabio Quartararo (10th): "It's a bit disappointing".

A year and a half ago, at the first Grand Prix on the Mandalika Street Circuit, Fabio Quartararo had taken pole position and finished second in the rain race behind Miguel Oliveira.

Now, on his return to the holiday island of Lombok, the Frenchman initially finished 12th in the morning, but then moved up to tenth place in the afternoon's time chase, losing only 8 tenths of a second to front-runner Aleix Espargaró and also trailing by less than 2 km/h in top speed with 312.2 km/h. However, the longest straight was also the longest straight. However, the longest straight is only 507 m long.

"I did some really good laps, especially in the 'time attack'. However, yellow flags were waved twice and my good laps were cancelled," Quartararo described.

Nevertheless, the former World Champion was happy with the damage limitation for himself and the Yamaha factory team. "It was a positive day. I hope we can improve a bit more on Saturday."

One downer was the new, more stable tyre construction that Michelin had shipped to Indonesia. "I didn't realise at first that the casing was different from last year's," admitted the 24-year-old. "That was a bit disappointing because I knew the softer construction was better for us. The stiffer casing makes our traction problems worse."

Then "El Diablo" corrected his statement: "The reality is that our bike reacts the same to all constructions. But the stiffer casing is advantageous for the others - the stiffer the construction, the faster the other guys ride. We, on the other hand, are treading water with all constructions!"

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736