Mandalika on ServusTV: Transfer Carousel & World Cup Battle

ServusTV will broadcast the Indonesian Grand Prix live on Saturday and Sunday at an early hour, with repeats at lunchtime. Alex Hofmann analyses the starting position in advance.

Before the final two triple headers, world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and challenger Jorge Martin are separated by a paltry three points. Marc Márquez, however, made the biggest headlines: after eleven years, the six-time MotoGP world champion and Honda are going their separate ways. From 2024, the Spaniard will ride alongside brother Alex for the Ducati satellite team Gresini.

"The move was long overdue," says ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann. "They were at an impasse and no longer found a common denominator. Marc had already indicated several times that he has no time to wait because of his age and still wants to ride at the top. And that's what he's going to do."

Gresini Racing, only fourth in the Ducati empire this year but ahead of all the other constructors' customer teams, will in any case benefit enormously from the coup. "Whether Marc gets a factory 2023 or 2024 bike, it's still good enough for him. And you exchange Fabio Di Giannantonio, the weakest Ducati rider, for the best ever."

Hofmann is now eagerly watching the reactions of the riders already under contract at Borgo Panigale to the transfer bomb. "Ducati faces the challenge of avoiding internal problems and keeping the riders happy. Mentally, I'm sure the story triggers a lot in them. They don't want Marc Márquez on that weapon." But: "For the championship it is a huge gain."

That changes of superstars to Ducati do not necessarily have to end well has been shown in the past by the examples of Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo. "In Rossi's time, the bike was not yet complete. And Lorenzo had problems adapting, but got on much better with the bike in his second year." Márquez doesn't need this adjustment phase, the ServusTV expert is convinced. "Marc is an artist who gets the maximum out of the given circumstances very quickly."

Momentum with Jorge Martin

Before filing the divorce papers, Marc Márquez gave the Japanese a worthy farewell present in Motegi with his 101st podium. Meanwhile, the title fight is taking on dramatic features. "With Jorge Martin, everything is just right at the moment," Hofmann sums up the Pramac Ducati rider's perfect weekend in Japan, who now holds three sprint wins and four race podiums in a row. "He has the right mindset, knows exactly what to do and is increasing the pressure on Pecco Bagnaia and the Reds. The man is on a mission."

The aforementioned world champion didn't do much wrong in Japan either with his first rain podium. "He realises that the speed is good enough, but Jorge always manages to go one better and jump two centimetres further. That's tiring, especially mentally." The question, however, is whether Martin can keep up the level or whether a crash, a setup problem or something similar will intervene. "Pecco ultimately has to try to stay calm."

Accordingly, the remaining six World Championship stops, packed into two triple headers, will be a mental as well as physical affair. "But the calculated risk also represents a decisive factor," the ServusTV expert knows. "You have to find the balance between not taking unnecessary risks, but then again risking when it's worth it." The reckoning will come at the end anyway. "There are 37 points up for grabs every weekend. If you come to the finale in Valencia with a 25-point lead, you are far from being through."

The third stop on the intense Far East tour takes the two-wheel aces to Indonesia, where conditions are similar to those found in India and to some extent Japan: Oppressive heat, extreme humidity, sometimes torrential rain. "Since this track, which is unique in terms of layout and has everything inside, is only used two or three times a year and generates little mechanical grip, this India effect, which is difficult to explain even for the teams, sets in and brings Yamaha and Honda back into play." Still, Hofmann is betting on Ducati. "Just with more players."

Fabio Quartararo in an exclusive interview

In addition to the racing action, ServusTV looks back at the "Magic Moments" of Marc Márquez and Honda, and highlights the transfer merry-go-round that is picking up speed. Fabio Quartararo also talks about his drought in a one-on-one and explains where he wants to go.

In Moto2, we look at the Intact farewell of Lukas Tulovic and the 2024 team of Darryn Binder and Senna Agius. In addition, there is all the information on the thrilling title fight in Moto3.

Alina Marzi and Sandro Cortese report directly from the Mandalika International Street Circuit, with Philipp Krummholz and Alex Hofmann providing commentary and analysis.

Indonesia GP on ServusTV

Saturday (14 October):

04:40: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

05:35 hrs: Analysis Qualifying

06:40: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

07:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

08:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

09:25: Sprint analysis

11:10: Qualifying & Sprint Highlights



Sunday (15 October):

05:20: Start of live coverage

06:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

07:15: Race Moto2 LIVE

09:00: MotoGP race LIVE

09:45: Analysis MotoGP

12:10: All races Re-Live

SPEEDWEEK.com has compiled the entire TV and streaming programme for the weekend in the usual overview.