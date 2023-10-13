Pol Espargaró (11th): "Brad is difficult to bend".

Spaniard Pol Espargaró (GASGAS-Tech3 Team) also spoke with humour after the first day of practice at Mandalika about his situation within the Pierer Group for the final races of the season.

GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider Pol Espargaró (32) improved enormously in Friday's second practice session at Mandalika and in the end only narrowly missed direct admission to Qualifying 2 for Saturday. The Catalan was five hundredths of a second behind Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

"The morning was tiring and difficult because the grip was very bad and I had problems with it in the finish when I wanted to push," explained Espargaró, who will no longer be a MotoGP regular in the Pierer group in 2024. "Then in the finish I had another problem in the pits, we lost almost the whole session."

Commenting on the narrow gap to 10th place after qualifying, Espargaró said, "I had a good stint in the afternoon in the time attack. It's the fourth time this year I've narrowly missed out on Q2 - and it hurts quite a bit. But it is what it is, I just need to be a little bit faster. It's not bad to be just a few hundredths of a second behind Jack with our bike though."

On his injuries from the Portimão crash, which continue to heal, Pol says: "Little has changed really. My nerve feels pretty good. I've spoken to the doctors but they say it's going to take time. I am there because I feel good enough to race. Of course the problem is there and it doesn't really help. But it's not an excuse for me when I get on the bike."

Commenting on the new tarmac, the veteran said, "I had problems in the morning, then the bike improved too. Brad was strong - just three tenths off the top. We are close to Q2. It's not bad. We don't know how the track will improve tomorrow. From the riders' side, I'm sure everyone will improve. But the bike will have to be better, harder and maybe lower set-up."

On his goals, Pol explained with a grin, "I want to be the fastest KTM on the track. But it's not easy to bend Brad at the moment. We are close behind Jack today, which is not bad, as I mentioned. But bending Brad is difficult. But that's been my goal since I came back to the Pierer group. Brad is doing a good job, so it's very difficult."

Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802

12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332

19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,734

21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952

Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741

6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759

7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952

10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082

15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636

20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745

21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849

22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736