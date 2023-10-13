Pol Espargaró (11th): "Brad is difficult to bend".
GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider Pol Espargaró (32) improved enormously in Friday's second practice session at Mandalika and in the end only narrowly missed direct admission to Qualifying 2 for Saturday. The Catalan was five hundredths of a second behind Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).
"The morning was tiring and difficult because the grip was very bad and I had problems with it in the finish when I wanted to push," explained Espargaró, who will no longer be a MotoGP regular in the Pierer group in 2024. "Then in the finish I had another problem in the pits, we lost almost the whole session."
Commenting on the narrow gap to 10th place after qualifying, Espargaró said, "I had a good stint in the afternoon in the time attack. It's the fourth time this year I've narrowly missed out on Q2 - and it hurts quite a bit. But it is what it is, I just need to be a little bit faster. It's not bad to be just a few hundredths of a second behind Jack with our bike though."
On his injuries from the Portimão crash, which continue to heal, Pol says: "Little has changed really. My nerve feels pretty good. I've spoken to the doctors but they say it's going to take time. I am there because I feel good enough to race. Of course the problem is there and it doesn't really help. But it's not an excuse for me when I get on the bike."
Commenting on the new tarmac, the veteran said, "I had problems in the morning, then the bike improved too. Brad was strong - just three tenths off the top. We are close to Q2. It's not bad. We don't know how the track will improve tomorrow. From the riders' side, I'm sure everyone will improve. But the bike will have to be better, harder and maybe lower set-up."
On his goals, Pol explained with a grin, "I want to be the fastest KTM on the track. But it's not easy to bend Brad at the moment. We are close behind Jack today, which is not bad, as I mentioned. But bending Brad is difficult. But that's been my goal since I came back to the Pierer group. Brad is doing a good job, so it's very difficult."
Result MotoGP Practice, Mandalika (13/10/2023):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 1'30.474 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.154 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.170
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.288
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.400
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,632
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.725
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.733
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.742
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.755
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.802
12th Marini, Ducati, + 0.893
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.983
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.026
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.087
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.161
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,181
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.332
19th Mir, Honda, + 1,653
20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,734
21st Rins, Honda, + 1,952
Result MotoGP FP1, Mandalika (13.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:31.811 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.102 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.536
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.730
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.741
6th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.759
7th Miller, KTM, + 0,835
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.857
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.952
10th Marini, Ducati, + 1,000
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.040
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.057
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.067
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.082
15th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.290
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,328
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,437
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,620
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.636
20th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,745
21st Rins, Honda, + 1.849
22nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2.736