Mandalika-Q1 sensation: Bagnaia misses out on promotion

In Qualifying 1 in Mandalika, World Champion Pecco Bagnaia was pushed into third place by Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini (both Ducati). So he could lose the World Championship lead to Jorge Martin in the sprint today.

Not for 30 years have two riders in the premier class been as close as Bagnaia and Martin before the Indonesian GP - only three points separate the two Ducati stars. And if Martin were to win the sprint today ahead of Bagnaia, for example, the two rivals would be level on points.

Prima-Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has won the last three sprints, he is also a permanent guest on the front row of the grid. But Bagnaia was stuck in 16th place on the free track at the Mandalika Street Circuit. So excitement was guaranteed ahead of Qualifying-1 at the Mandalika GP on the island of Lombok, one of 17,000 islands in the state of Indonesia, whose capital Jakarta is about 90 minutes away by plane.

Incredibly, on Friday the top-20 in the MotoGP class were separated by just 1.136 sec at the Mandalika Street Circuit.

After the first time chase, Bagnaia was not yet in the top-2: Zarco was leading in 1:30.713 min ahead of Morbidelli (+ 0.006 sec) and Bagnaia (+ 0.170 sec). 4th Marini. 5th Raúl Fernández. 6th Augusto Fernández. 7th Mir. 8th Bastianini. 9th Pol Espargaró. 10th Nakagami. 11th Rins, + 1.344 sec.

In the second run, the monitors showed that Bagnaia had gone out with four laps of old tyres that he had used in the first stunt. But this display proved to be wrong, of course!

Pecco then clocked 1'30.883", which left him in 3rd place behind Zarco and Morbidelli. In the second flying lap, the World Champion and World Championship leader turned up the heat.

But first Luca Marini set the best time in 1'30.383", then Bagnaia stormed into 2nd with 1'30.527". 3rd, but Bastianini trumped him. 4th Zarco. 5th Morbidelli.

Result Q1 Mandalika, 14.10.

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.383 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducatiu, + 0.144

3rd Bagnaia, Duvcati, + 0.243

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.330

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.346

6th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.623

7th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.648

8th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.651

9th Mir, Honda, + 0,760

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.809

11th Rins, Honda, + 1.075