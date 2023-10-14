Mandalika Q2: Martin crashes - pole for Marini

In the second qualifying in Mandalika, Bezzecchi and Martin crashed right in the opening phase. Luca Marini set the fastest time, Marc Márquez crashed twice.

Qualofyung 2 in Mandalika brought two high.speed crashes from Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the fast turn 16 in the fourth sector right in the opening phase. This meant that Saturday didn't get off to the best possible start for the top three in the riders' world championship, as Bagnaia had already missed out on advancing to the all-important Q2 - the first time this had happened in the 2023 season.

In the second run, Marc Márquez crashed at Turn 16, while Aleix Espargaró took the lead with 1'30.009 min. But then Luca Marini risked everything to crash into first place with 1'29.978 min - setting a new absolute lap record. He was the first rider here to get under the 1:30 min barrier. And that three weeks after breaking his collarbone in India.

It is the first pole position in the MotoGP class for the 26-year-old brother of Valentino Rossi.

And Marc Márquez crashed in a last lap in turn 16 for the second time in these 15 minutes - that resulted in 8th place on the grid.

Result Q2 Mandalika, 14.10.

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'29.978

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.031

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.154

4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.538

5th Binder, KTM, + 0.720

6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.764

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati

8th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,886

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati

10th Miller, KTM

11th Bastianini, Ducati,

12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,215

The other grid positions

13th Bagnaia, Ducati

14th Zarco, Ducati

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM

19th Mir, Honda

20th Nakagami, Honda

21. Rins, Honda