Mandalika Q2: Martin crashes - pole for Marini
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Qualofyung 2 in Mandalika brought two high.speed crashes from Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the fast turn 16 in the fourth sector right in the opening phase. This meant that Saturday didn't get off to the best possible start for the top three in the riders' world championship, as Bagnaia had already missed out on advancing to the all-important Q2 - the first time this had happened in the 2023 season.
In the second run, Marc Márquez crashed at Turn 16, while Aleix Espargaró took the lead with 1'30.009 min. But then Luca Marini risked everything to crash into first place with 1'29.978 min - setting a new absolute lap record. He was the first rider here to get under the 1:30 min barrier. And that three weeks after breaking his collarbone in India.
It is the first pole position in the MotoGP class for the 26-year-old brother of Valentino Rossi.
And Marc Márquez crashed in a last lap in turn 16 for the second time in these 15 minutes - that resulted in 8th place on the grid.
Result Q2 Mandalika, 14.10.
1st Marini, Ducati, 1'29.978
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.031
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.154
4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.538
5th Binder, KTM, + 0.720
6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.764
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati
8th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,886
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati
10th Miller, KTM
11th Bastianini, Ducati,
12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,215
The other grid positions
13th Bagnaia, Ducati
14th Zarco, Ducati
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM
19th Mir, Honda
20th Nakagami, Honda
21. Rins, Honda