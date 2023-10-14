Mandalika: Sprint win and World Championship lead for Martin

The MotoGP World Championship has a new leader: Pramac ace Jorge Martin continued his impressive run in the sprint of the Indonesian GP, Bagnaia did not get beyond 8th place. Instead, two VR46 riders rejoiced.

Mooney VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini started from pole position for the first time in his MotoGP career (and three weeks after breaking his collarbone in India). Two Aprilia riders, Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, were also waiting in the wings.

The top three in the world championship standings, on the other hand, stumbled in qualifying: Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi crashed at the start of Q2 and then only managed grid positions 6 and 9. The situation was even more difficult for defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, who got stuck in Q1 for the first time this season and had to settle for 13th - his worst grid position since the 2022 Portuguese GP.

The Ducati factory rider also failed to make a big leap forward in the 13-lap sprint, with only crashes by Marc Márquez, Aleix Espargaró and Brad Binder at least flushing Bagnaia into the points. It was his brand colleagues who made the headlines: Jorge Martin snatched the World Championship lead from him with his fourth sprint victory and is now seven points ahead of the World Champion.

Marini and Bezzecchi also wrote a special story with second and third places - three and one week respectively after breaking their collarbones! Ducati secured the Constructors' World Championship early with the result.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Marini turns first into the first turn 1, but is already overtaken by Viñales on the way into the second turn. Bagnaia in 12th place.



Lap 1: Marc Márquez crashes already in turn 11. Viñales leads ahead of Marini, Quartararo, Martin, Binder, Aleix Espargaró, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Miller, Bastianini, Bagnaia, Oliveira.



Lap 2: Martin takes over 3rd place from Quartararo after several fended off attempts. Aleix Espargaró clears Binder at turn 16 in the battle for 5th place!



Lap 3: Viñales is already 0.8s ahead of Marini. Another 0.4 sec behind is Martin, who gets a "track limits warning". Bagnaia behind Bastianini in 8th.



Lap 4: Viñales maintains his lead. Behind him Martin is closing in on Marini. Quartararo, Bezzecchi, "Diggia", Bastianini, Bagnaia, Oliveira and Miller complete the top 10.



Lap 5: Martin takes over 2nd place from Marini, but Viñales is already a close second ahead.



Lap 6: Bezzecchi is now the fastest man in the field, pushing Quartararo out of 4th.



Lap 7: Viñales' lead over Martin shrinks to 0.5 sec! Bagnaia still in P8, but at least he's getting close to his teammate Bastianini.



Lap 8: Martin is within 0.2sec of Viñales - and Marini is also coming along in tow of the Pramac Ducati rider.



Lap 9: Martin takes the lead and gets away by half a second straight away!



Lap 10: Viñales loses 2nd place to Marini and now has to watch out for Bezzecchi as well.



Lap 11: Marini is closing in on Martin again. No progress for Bagnaia, who is half a second behind Bastianini.



Lap 12: Bezzecchi tries a manoeuvre against Viñales in the fight for 3rd place, but can't hold the line. Marini loses again after a moment of shock in turn 13, Martin leads confidently as a result.



Last lap: Bezzecchi takes over 3rd place and makes sure that both VR46 Ducati riders get a medal on their comeback after collarbone operations. But Martin is the man of the moment - fourth sprint win in a row and World Championship lead!

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rds.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1,131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, Ducati, + 7,852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

Out: Aleix Espargaró and Marc Márquez due to crashes