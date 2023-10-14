Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): "The pressure is on Pecco!"

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has become the new World Championship leader with his MotoGP sprint win at Mandalika and talks about his approach to the World Championship fight against Pecco Bagnaia.

The Spaniard Jorge Martin chipped away at the MotoGP sprint in Mandalika with the Pramac Ducati from 6th on the grid to take the lead in the world championship with his next victory, as world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati) only finished in 8th place this time.

"I'm super happy," Martin beamed. "It was a difficult race. The start from P6 was not easy and I didn't have the best position. But I was able to overtake many riders and that on a track where overtaking is difficult. I hope it will be the same on Sunday."

"In the first corner I was on the dirt, so I couldn't make up any positions there. But then I was able to overtake the guys step by step. I felt super good. I actually thought before the race that I wouldn't be able to overtake Brad, but then I was able to pass everyone. Even though I had to control the rear tyre a bit, because the soft tyre is already very soft then. I am very proud of the work."

On taking the World Championship lead, the Madrilenian says: "It feels really good - it's incredible! It's like a dream! That's also why we are there. We have to keep attacking, everything that comes now is good. The pressure is on Pecco because he has to win! That's why I continue with the same mentality."

The "Martinator" knows: "The track has become cleaner. I did the same times today with the used tyre as I did on Friday with the new tyres. It's hard to overtake because the clean line is only about a metre or a metre and a half wide."

"The tyre pressure was still in the allowed window, but still close to the limit. My crew chief is doing an incredible job. Hopefully we can continue like this."

On qualifying, he says: "I crashed with the new tyre, almost crashed in turn 5 before that. Then I had to go out with the hard tyre. P6 was really the maximum from that point of view!"

At Ducati, all the data is also available for Martin to view. Martin reveals, "I also look at Pecco's data. I always look at what he does with the setups. But then I have to work on my part and on my style. I can't help him. I gave away a lot of good points at the beginning of the season. This year is still a learning process. I hope I can't make those mistakes again in 2024."

On the situation for the long main race, Martin says: "I am the only one who has worked with the medium tyre already in the morning. You saw with Maverick, he was completely out after seven or eight laps with the soft tyre. This is where the advantage of the medium tyre comes in, I hope I can benefit from these laps on Sunday."