Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/5th): "Totally different category".

Fabio Quartararo made a good start from 4th on the grid and initially lined up in 3rd place. "The start was good, especially the braking manoeuvre before turn 1, but after that it is difficult to keep up with the pace of the others. Especially in acceleration we have quite a lot of difficulties," the factory Yamaha rider recorded, not for the first time.

Since the Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok is hardly used, it is dirty off the racing line, which makes overtaking manoeuvres difficult. But that doesn't help, the 24-year-old Frenchman said. "No, it doesn't help in my case, you can clearly see where Marco [Bezzecchi] and Jorge [Martin] overtook me - at the exit of the last corner and in turn 1, in turn 10... It was really frustrating to see the way they can overtake me. I tried to fight with Jorge a little bit. But he was clearly faster and passed on the inside in turn 12. I then tried to follow him, but he was in a completely different category," he referred to the sprint winner and new World Championship leader.

"El Diablo" was also no match for Mooney VR46 riders Luca Marini (pole position and 2nd) and Marco Bezzecchi (3rd), although both were making their comebacks after broken collarbones (Marini in the India sprint three weeks ago, "Bez" just a week ago in practice at the Ranch). "It's quite shocking, especially in Marco's case. Luca had a bit more time, but it was a super-good race for these two riders," Quartararo paid tribute to them.

A year and a half ago, the 2021 World Champion was on pole himself in Mandalika and finished second on the podium in the rain race. Is there more in it for him in tomorrow's GP race over the full distance than in the sprint? "That depends on the tyre choice," Fabio mused. "I think the soft was quite critical, from my point of view also for safety. There were bubbles on many tyres. So it doesn't seem easy to run the whole race on it. I don't know which will be the race tyre. It's not going to be easy."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.