Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/4th): Suddenly without grip

For eight laps, Maverick Viñales led the sprint race at the Indonesian Grand Prix in commanding fashion. Then the soft rear tyre of his Aprilia ran out and the 28-year-old fell back to fourth place, defenceless.

Since finding a new home at Aprilia, the formerly often so angry Spaniard has been swallowing chalk before going public with his statements. "I am really proud of my team. However, it is obvious that we still have to improve a bit in our performance," was his first comment after the sprint race.

So Viñales hid what was probably the bitterest disappointment of the year so far. After a perfect start he had taken the lead, put the first metres between himself and his pursuers in no time at all and reeled off his laps continuously and faultlessly, while behind him a hullabaloo broke out in the field. His lead was up to one second, his first sprint victory seemed within reach.

But suddenly Jorge Martín, who was moving up at lightning speed, was breathing down his neck. His compatriot's determined overtaking manoeuvre on lap nine was only the prelude to further ignominy, for now Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi were also getting into position. Despite both VR46 Ducati riders having freshly operated broken collarbones, Viñales was victimised once again, losing second place on lap ten and the final podium spot on the last lap of the sprint.

"With six laps to go, suddenly the rear tyre was at the end," Viñales finally went into detail. "There was nothing I could have done. I had no chance to fight back."

He did not think the tyre was to blame for the misery, he hastened to add. "It has nothing to do with the tyre, but rather with our bike. We have to find out what happened there and prepare even better for tomorrow," he gave the slogan. "At the beginning of the race my feeling with the bike was fantastic. I rode conservatively, kept both wheels on track and still managed to build up a one-second lead. Then I suddenly lost all grip."

And again he tried his best not to criticise. "There is nothing to complain about. We led the race, we fought, now we move on and concentrate on the next task. That's why I said before, I'm proud of my team."

Due question of how he would survive the distance of the main race on Sunday after this collapse, he was of course unable to answer. "Already six laps before the end the grip was gone, so very early. That has never happened this weekend," he mused. "In the main race, I want to try the medium compound. After all, it's obvious that the soft tyre didn't last!"

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.