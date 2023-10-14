Aleix Espargaro cleared Binder: "Know the risk".

Coming from the front row of the grid, Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaro had big ambitions for the MotoGP sprint race in Mandalika. But everything went wrong for the Spaniard from the start.

Behind convalescent Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati), Aprilia aces Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro qualified for 2nd and 3rd on the grid and thus the front row. While Vinales took the lead in the sprint race on Saturday afternoon after the start and held it until lap 9, Aleix only came back from the first lap in sixth place. On the second lap, the Catalan attacked Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder, slipping inside the South African on braking and clearing him.



Both managed to pick up their bikes: while Binder finished the race lying in last place, Espargaro retired on the eighth of 13 laps.

"I felt very strong and was extremely fast," Aleix described his first kilometres in the sprint. "I saw Maverick and Jorge Martin pulling away at the front and I didn't want to lose too much - I could have fought for the win. So I tried to overtake and made a mistake. I had no room and had to brake off the racing line where the track is dirty. I'm very sorry for Brad and everyone at KTM. I tried to avoid the crash but my front wheel locked for a moment and it slipped away."

Because there are only a few races a year on the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok, there is the problem every time that the riders are only presented with a narrow ideal line, next to which it is like being on black ice in the worst cases.

"I don't want to use that as an excuse," Espargaro stressed. "It's not Brad's fault that it's dirty there, that was my fault. But we have to overtake - and there is only one line. So there's a risk involved, which we know. But it's so easy to crash, that surprised me. I braked well and was about 10 km/h slower than the lap after. But none of that counts. As soon as you go a bit off the racing line, you're in danger of crashing."

The World Championship fifth-placed rider is convinced that he can fight for victory in Sunday's Grand Prix. Because Espargaro not only has the pace to do so, the Aprilia RS-GP is also gentle with the rear tyre at almost 60 degrees Celsius asphalt temperature.

"But for that I need a good start," the 34-year-old knows. "In the sprint I had problems with the clutch and therefore lost some positions. Afterwards I should have been more patient. Maverick started better, so I can certainly improve. I think I can take the lead and pull away."

The sprint was won by Jorge Martin ahead of fellow Ducati riders Marini and Marco Bezzecchi; Vinales, who led for more than half the race, dropped to fourth due to a loss of rear grip.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.