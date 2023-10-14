Marc Márquez (Honda): "For me, Jorge is the World Championship favourite".

Marc Márquez followed the events on Saturday in Mandalika with two mixed feelings. On the one hand, Honda did not score any points, but his new brand did: pole position, hat-trick in the sprint, brand championship secured.

Marc Márquez once again wanted to get much more out of the lame Honda RC213V than is in this box in the 13-lap sprint race at Mandalika today - and he crashed three times in just over four hours as a result. In the sprint he didn't even complete the first lap, and since only the top 9 are rewarded with points, Honda once again went completely empty-handed.

One does not even want to imagine what disastrous results Honda will achieve in 2024, when only riders like Joan Mir (today 24.894 seconds behind, that is almost two seconds per lap), Johann Zarco (whose form fluctuations continue as often in the past), Taka Nakagami (in his sixth MotoGP season still completely without a podium finish) will be riding in circles with the Japanese snail.

But Marc Márquez tried gallows humour today after Saturday's disgraceful display. "What happened? I finished the race too early. Way too early," said the Repsol Honda factory rider, putting on a wry grin. "One of my strengths is always the first race laps. The statistics show that this riding style has paid off very often. But when you take risks like that, sometimes a crash can happen. This was now the first sprint race where I crashed very early."

"Yes, I went into that Turn 11 a bit too fast. I had an overtaking manoeuvre with Aleix in Turn 10 before. I missed the braking point a bit, I then hit that corner too fast. of course I thought I had everything under control, but it was a mistake. It was completely my fault. Tomorrow we have to be more careful in that corner."

"I already saw in the morning in the second free practice before qualifying that our position would be 9th to 11th. And looking at the pace of the sprint now, I don't think I would have got any points if I had gone through," the factory Honda rider said. "That pace was too high for our level. I started well but didn't take any extra risk afterwards."

Marc Márquez was spared surgery and injury last winter for the first time in five years, yet he is only 15th in the World Championship after 14 of 20 Grand Prix. He has picked up 64 points, just twice as many as 38-year-old KTM test rider and occasional racer Dani Pedrosa, who has made just two wildcard appearances in 2023.

As a reminder, in 2019 Marc Márquez collected (without sprints) no less than 420 points (!) in 19 Grand Prix.

The 59-time MotoGP winner can now only watch as an onlooker as Martin and Bagnaia decide the title between themselves.

Who is the favourite for Marc?

"If I had to bet, I would bet on Jorge," says the Spaniard. "Why? Because he has the least pressure. He has a factory bike, but he's not riding in the Factory Team and he's not the defending champion like Pecco. If Jorge wins the title, it would be an amazing performance. If he finishes second in the world championship, it's fine too, because the normal state of affairs would be for Pecco from the factory team to win the championship."

Márquez continued, "Pecco is now suffering the pressure of being a defending champion to confirm last year's success. Sometimes defending a title is more difficult than winning it..."