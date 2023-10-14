Luca Marini (2.): "Broke at the stupidest moment".

VR46 Ducati ace Luca Marini raced to second place in the MotoGP sprint at Mandalika and came within a whisker of putting new World Championship leader Jorge Martin in trouble. A moment of shock foiled this plan.

"I saw that Jorge lost some time," the Italian described. "I was pushing. But the tyre had a very high temperature, at the entrance of turn 13 my rear wheel almost slipped and I lost a second. Maybe I could have risked something else otherwise, because Jorge had to bring home his points for the World Championship."

"The whole day was incredible," beamed Valentino Rossi's half-brother. "I've been feeling really good since the Misano test, we've made a huge step. Unfortunately I broke my collarbone in the stupidest moment of the year, but it happened. I felt great, even the win would have been possible. The bike was really good. From lap 4 it was fierce in the left turns, but luckily there are not so many here. We will see how it goes tomorrow. Today I knew that I could put my body under full strain over the short distance. In the main race it will be different - I will have to manage my strength. Sunday will be tough, the medium rear tyre will help me. Then the pressure on the body is less, because there is less grip. I want to be in good shape at Phillip Island, I also have a long lap penalty to do. It would be good if I can finish the race."

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.