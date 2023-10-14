Marco Bezzecchi: Only six days after surgery in 3rd place

What a lightning comeback for Marco Bezzecchi: In the sprint of the Indonesian GP, the VR46 Ducati star snatched third place on the last lap. But brand colleague Jorge Martin is in a league of his own at the moment.

A week ago, Marco Bezzecchi ended up in hospital with a broken right collarbone after a training crash at the ranch. Six days after the operation, he rode onto the podium in the sprint at the Mandalika International Street Circuit from ninth place on the grid.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team had to postpone the obligatory press round afterwards, because Marco's shoulder first had to be cooled down extensively after the exertion. Afterwards, however, the World Championship bronze medallist gave a detailed account of his sprint performance: "I'm happy, that was a nice day. I certainly didn't expect to come here and do a Saturday like this. But then I saw that I was strong. I didn't know if I could do it physically, but once I was there I had to give everything to get the maximum out of it as well. To overtake Maverick Viñales at the end was nice, I'm happy."

"Bez", however, when asked about his condition ahead of Sunday's 27-lap race, also confessed candidly, "In terms of tomorrow, I'm not feeling well, I don't know exactly how I'm going to do tomorrow yet. It will be difficult for sure. In terms of endurance, I'm doing quite well, but I'm in pain. That's normal, the muscles are still hardened, after an operation the swelling is also still there, blood has accumulated. We'll see, the long race is definitely approached a bit differently. I still have a few cards up my sleeve for tomorrow, it won't be easy though."

Already on Friday, the 24-year-old Italian fell asleep in the pits after the second practice session, having arrived in Lombok only at 7.50am. His crew couldn't resist a joke and posted a photo with the caption: "Jetlag 1, Bez 0". To this, Bezzecchi himself said with a smile: "I was really exhausted yesterday. I only slept for fifteen minutes in the pits - but it was a good nap that felt like an hour and a half. It was wonderful, I didn't notice anything about the photo."

Commenting on his mate Pecco Bagnaia, who lost the world championship lead to Jorge Martin after a Q1 exit and a meagre eighth place in the sprint, Bez said, "He is always very fast, so you always expect him to be fast. But it happens to everyone to have a slightly more difficult day - even to him as world champion. But I think he is very fast. But the problem is: if you find yourself in the midfield, you can be a bit faster, but only if you really make the difference can you catch up. Between P12 and P5 it's really a jungle. Pecco is probably not as well set up as usual, so he's struggling a bit more. I think he'll be there tomorrow though."

In flow, on the other hand, is Martin, who fixed his fourth sprint win in a row. Bezzecchi knows, "It's a very positive moment for him. It would be nice to know exactly what it is. Because then I would do it too. But it's just that when you have a good moment, you're focused and competitive, and you can maintain that moment for as long as possible, then you're strong. He is having a run now with very good results. It depends solely on him how much time passes before he slips up. If that happens, it's back to the way it was before - in the sense that he's already strong, but not so unbeatable. At the moment he is certainly the strongest and has been unbeatable a few times now."

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.