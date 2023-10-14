Jack Miller (KTM/9th): The stupidest mishap

KTM star Jack Miller booked 9th place in the sprint race at Mandalika, which matched his performance in practice. Slightly embarrassing was only the slip on the way back to the pit lane.

Ninth on Friday, tenth in qualifying, ninth again in the sprint race: Jack Miller found his rhythm in the front midfield of the MotoGP class at the Indonesian Grand Prix, with positive notes like the tremendous tyre grip on the rear wheel of the latest carbon-framed KTM factory bike, and negatives like the understeer in the slipperier sections of the track, which still raised question marks on the second day at the Mandalika track.

Miller only disagreed with his mishap after the end of the sprint. "I crashed in the pit lane on the way back to the KTM pit. It was one of the stupidest things I've ever done," he grinned sheepishly. "I had one hand on the fuel tank to rest. Then I saw 70 km/h on the speedometer and grabbed the brake to slow down a bit more. Obviously the tyres were already cold after the out lap and, whack, I was on my face! It was not ideal. I got back up, the other guys were weaving past me, I waved my apologies..."

Nevertheless, the Australian once again drew a positive balance for the day. "Qualifying 2 was mainly about getting a lap done without any incident. The others were extremely fast and I had to deal with a front wheel rubbing away, which everyone could see has been bothering me all weekend. All in all, it was not the best qualifying, but not the worst either," he commented on his tenth place on the grid.

In the race, he initially got off the mark well, "Thriller Miller" continued. "Then the rear wheel spun, I went off the racing line and grabbed the clutch to control the spinning. I was on Di Giannantonio's rear wheel and followed him going into the first corner, but we were both a bit too fast. I tried to force him to brake, but in doing so my own front wheel locked up, whereupon I went off the track and started the work all over again."

He felt good, his rhythm with the medium tyre compound was good, but he still couldn't break the resistance of the riders in front, Miller admitted. "It was not a bad day, but I am convinced we have more potential. We'll see what comes out of the main race on Sunday!"

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.