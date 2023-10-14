Aleix Espargaro: Why world championship leader Jorge Martin flies

At times defending champion Pecco Bagnaia led the world championship by 66 points this year, but since Misano the tide has turned: Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac Ducati team won both races in Italy, he was first and second in India, he won twice in Japan and the Spaniard was also fastest in the sprint in Indonesia on Saturday afternoon.



Ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix, Martin is seven points ahead of Bagnaia in the overall standings and has a much better starting position from grid position 6 than the Italian from grid position 13.

Martin has been riding a wave of success since the beginning of September - something unusual given the current level of performance in the MotoGP class.

"He's flying, it's unbelievable," Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaro says of his compatriot. "He is managing everything at the moment, he has found the perfect balance. In the first three months of the championship Bagnaia was in that zone. Getting into that zone is not the difficult thing. The difficult thing is to be in it for ten months - it's almost impossible. If you can only finish fifth, then you have to finish fifth - not tenth. That's the important thing. Now he is unstoppable. But at the same time, you must never say never with regard to Pecco. On Sunday, it will be all about taking as many points as possible for him. Because I don't think he can close the gap to Martin, Vinales and me. But then it's off to Australia and Thailand, where he will be very strong. And he rides for the factory team where they have a lot of good engineers. Nobody should say that Jorge is already champion."

Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro have a close friendship, "so I love this story," grinned the Aprilia rider. "He deserves these successes and proves that you can have a lot of talent but you still have to work hard. He approaches his task very seriously and prepares diligently in Andorra, where he lives virtually alone and without friends. He is very focused this year and has intensified his fitness and strength training. He lives to win this title. Nothing flies to him, he works for it."

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (Oct 14):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.