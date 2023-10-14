Pecco Bagnaia (8th): "There is no Ducati stable order".

Pecco Bagnaia experienced a frustrating Saturday in Mandalika and lost the World Championship lead to his brand colleague Jorge Martin. From the point of view of the MotoGP title defender, no reason to question principles.

For the first time this season, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia missed Q2 in Indonesia on Saturday. Starting 13th meant the worst starting position for the defending champion since the 2022 Portugal GP, when he had started from the end of the grid after a crash in qualifying.

"I'm struggling with the fresh soft tyre, my bike then behaves too aggressively and very nervous. That makes it very difficult to open the throttle. On the brakes I am very strong, the problem is more the corner exit," described the Ducati factory rider. "I still tried the maximum and was very close to getting into Q2. The lap time would have been enough to get on the second row, on grid position 5. So there was also a bit of bad luck involved. In the race it's very difficult when you start so far back. If you are very aggressive and push other drivers off the line, you can overtake. But that's not my driving style, that's never been my style."

Aided by the crashes of Marc Márquez, Aleix Espargaró and Brad Binder, Bagnaia was at least flushed into the points in the 13-lap race in eighth. His title rival Jorge Martin, however, took the World Championship lead with his fourth sprint win in a row and is now seven points ahead.

After the unsuccessful day's work in Lombok, the 26-year-old Italian said when asked about his feelings, "I don't know how to say it in English because I never use bad words in English." In his mother tongue, however, he expressed in no uncertain terms, "It's getting on my balls."

The frustration, however, did not refer to his Lenovo teammate Enea Bastianini, who had initially pushed the world champion out of the Q2 positions and then also crossed the finish line ahead of him in seventh place in the sprint. "We didn't have a stable order last year and we won't have one now," Pecco emphasised.

"We will never have a stable order like that, it's normal," Bagnaia affirmed. "We are eight riders who all have the same possibilities to fight for top results. That's Ducati's strategy and I accepted it from the beginning. The only way to overtake Enea today would have been to push him to the outside. But that's not the way I understand racing."

A team order in Q1 would be even less of an option for Pecco, he clarified when asked: "Why should you slow down a rider who is coming back from an injury by telling him that he can't improve his time because Pecco has to move up? That might be difficult for you to understand, but from my point of view it's normal for qualifying to go like that."

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.