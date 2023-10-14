Di Giannantonio (Ducati/6th): "Proud of myself".

Fabio Di Giannantonio rates his performance in Indonesia as his best GP weekend so far. He only gave away an even better placing because he got a bit cocky.

"I'm proud of myself," Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) was all-round happy with himself and the world after the sprint in Mandalika with his race and sixth place. "I gave it my all and did a good job. This is my best weekend so far for sure. I'm very happy with how it's going."

Yet the Roman was far from confident ahead of his 142nd GP start. "I kept having problems with the front in the morning practice and was a bit unsettled. But then we made good use of the time before the sprint and made the right changes to the set-up."

Currently still unemployed next season, he is aware that the upcoming races will have a significant impact on the rest of his career. "I can't do more than go full throttle. I was super fast in the sprint. But then I got a bit cocky because I was trying to catch up with the top-5. Then I kept making little mistakes," the Gresini Ducati rider remains self-critical. "But the gap to sprint winner Jorge Martin is still within a modest range."

However, "Diggia" was not completely without the problems with his front tyre in fast corners, even in the sprint. "That's why Sunday's race will certainly be a tyre poker for everyone. The left side of the rubber suffers here. Tyre management will decide," predicts Di Giannantonio. However, he does not want to let his cards show what choice he will make. "Maybe we'll take the soft. Or no, the medium," he puzzles with a wink.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.