Enea Bastianini (Ducati/7th): "Pecco not seen".

Twice in Mandalika, returnee Enea Bastianini was the spoilsport for his team-mate Pecco Bagnaia. First he snatched the last place in Q2 from him and then he stayed ahead of the World Champion in the sprint.

After being the discovery of the year last year and beating out Jorge Martin with four GP victories in the race to replace Jack Miller in the Ducati factory team, almost everything went wrong for Enea Bastianini (25) this season. First, he broke his shoulder blade at the start of the season, when fellow brand rider Luca Marini, of all people, took him out.

Then, when Enea got back up to speed by the time of the Catalunya GP, he triggered a Ducati mass crash in the first turn of the first lap, which also claimed the lives of Alex Márquez, Zarco, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi. Bastianini himself then needed surgery on his left ankle and hand.

"I don't really have any pain any more. On a scale of 0 to 10, maybe about 1. But in the sprint I got extremely tired after seven, eight laps. That could become a problem in the race on Sunday," fears the ten-time GP winner on his comeback. "But I am still happy. We worked very well, especially in the third practice. With every lap the feeling got better."

This improvement finally proved to be the undoing of his world champion team mate Pecco Bagnaia twice on Saturday: First, the "Bestia" snatched the last place in Q2 away from him. But that was not enough. In the sprint, too, the man from Rimini stayed ahead of his highly-prized opponent. Fortunately, Ducati does not have a stable order.

"I didn't see Pecco at all. I had to concentrate extremely on my race - especially when I got tired," explained the 2016 Moto3 runner-up and 2020 Moto2 champion. "I had other things to worry about. Tyre degradation was bothering me and we also have to change some details on the electronics for the race."

Bastianini clearly defines his goals for the five GP weekends remaining after Indonesia: "I want to use these races so that I can compete at the top level again for the coming season. Anything else makes no sense."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.