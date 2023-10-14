Miguel Oliveira: "140 degree hot tyres not ideal".
Aprilia managed a double lead on Friday with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, as they did in Barcelona in September. In qualifying, the two Spaniards dashed to third and second behind Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati), while Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez from customer team CryptoDATA RNF were 12th and 17th respectively.
In Saturday afternoon's 13-lap sprint race, Espargaro crashed on the second lap, clearing Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) with him. Vinales led the first eight laps, but was then pushed down to fourth with a weakening rear tyre and was no match for the Ducati trio of Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi in the closing stages.
Oliveira finished tenth, almost nine seconds behind the winner, and thus went away empty-handed - because only the top 9 collect points in the sprint.
The Portuguese described the changes made to the Aprilia RS-GP compared to Friday as positive, but he is not satisfied with the general way of working. "We try so many settings that I don't have the same bike in any practice," Oliveira criticised. "That's not ideal, so for us the sprint race is something like the fourth free practice of last year. When you come from 12th on the grid, it's never easy to make up positions at the start - and certainly not with our bike. So I concentrated on my pace: my feeling was better, which is a step forward."
Man and machine have to contend with extreme conditions at the Mandalika Circuit, with the asphalt heating up to 60 degrees Celsius during the day. "The track offers a lot of grip, but the surface is also very wearing," Oliveira described. "Add to that the heat. When the rear wheel spins and the tyre heats up to 120 or 140 degrees, it's not ideal. If you do that again and again, eventually the tyre gives up."
Results MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:
1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.