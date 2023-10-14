Miguel Oliveira: "140 degree hot tyres not ideal".

The RNF riders are well behind the Aprilia factory riders at the MotoGP weekend on the island of Lombok. Miguel Oliveira explained why after finishing 10th in the sprint race.

Aprilia managed a double lead on Friday with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, as they did in Barcelona in September. In qualifying, the two Spaniards dashed to third and second behind Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati), while Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez from customer team CryptoDATA RNF were 12th and 17th respectively.

In Saturday afternoon's 13-lap sprint race, Espargaro crashed on the second lap, clearing Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) with him. Vinales led the first eight laps, but was then pushed down to fourth with a weakening rear tyre and was no match for the Ducati trio of Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi in the closing stages.

Oliveira finished tenth, almost nine seconds behind the winner, and thus went away empty-handed - because only the top 9 collect points in the sprint.

The Portuguese described the changes made to the Aprilia RS-GP compared to Friday as positive, but he is not satisfied with the general way of working. "We try so many settings that I don't have the same bike in any practice," Oliveira criticised. "That's not ideal, so for us the sprint race is something like the fourth free practice of last year. When you come from 12th on the grid, it's never easy to make up positions at the start - and certainly not with our bike. So I concentrated on my pace: my feeling was better, which is a step forward."

Man and machine have to contend with extreme conditions at the Mandalika Circuit, with the asphalt heating up to 60 degrees Celsius during the day. "The track offers a lot of grip, but the surface is also very wearing," Oliveira described. "Add to that the heat. When the rear wheel spins and the tyre heats up to 120 or 140 degrees, it's not ideal. If you do that again and again, eventually the tyre gives up."

Results MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.