Brad Binder: "I can be fast here on Sunday".

Although Aleix Espargaró took him out of the way on the 2nd lap of the Sprint Race in Indonesia, Brad Binder was relaxed about the zero. He also did not demand any punishment of his opponent.

Two-time MotoGP winner Brad Binder (28) was wiped out by Aleix Espargaró on the second lap of the 13-lap sprint race at Mandalika today, as the World Championship fourth-placed rider battled with the World Championship fifth-placed rider for fifth place. The Spaniard attacked on the inside in this right-hand bend, slipped away and dragged the South African down with him. Binder got back on his feet and continued to ride, but more than 19th and last place, 43 seconds behind Jorge Martin, was not possible.

"There's not much to say, nothing bad happened," the Red Bull KTM factory rider resigned himself to his fate, having already been wiped out once by Augusto Fernández in qualifying on Friday. I managed a decent start. I then tried to catch Fabio, but overtaking is difficult on this track because the clean line is very narrow. And when you leave it, the surface is very slippery. Unfortunately Aleix's front wheel slipped away and he caught up with me. That's it. At the end of the day it's about racing, and on a track like this, which is not much wider than two bikes, something like that can happen quickly. There was nothing I could do about it..."

Should the FIM stewards have penalised Aleix? Binder: "On this track it's a special thing. There is little room to overtake, I experienced that myself with Fabio. Especially at the beginning it's not easy. If you want to make a manoeuvre, you have to risk something. And unfortunately, in racing, that's how such actions happen. It can't be helped."

"A lot would have been possible today because I felt really good," Binder concluded. "I chose the hard front tyre. It took a bit longer to get up to temperature on the left side than I would have liked. And just on the lap where I crashed, it started to feel better. I am quite happy with the way my bike worked. Even though the wings were broken off my bike, I was still able to do decent lap times. So I think we can be competitive on Sunday."

MotoGP Sprint result, Mandalika (14/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 29 of 40 races:

1st Martin, 328 points. 2. Bagnaia 321. 3. Bezzecchi 272. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 7. Viñales 145. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 126. 10. Quartararo 116. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 57. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 28. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 502 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 273. 3rd Aprilia 246. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 136.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 416. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 359. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 327. 5. Aprilia Racing 316. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 193. 7. Gresini Racing 165. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.