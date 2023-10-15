Live ticker Mandalika: Jorge Martin unstoppable?

The 2023 Indonesian GP will see the title fight continue over the full race distance from 9am. All updates on the MotoGP main race are available in the SPEEDWEEK.com live ticker.

With his fourth sprint win in a row, Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin took the championship lead on Saturday, but he is also sixth on the grid for the main race after his crash in qualifying. His title rival Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia expects the next difficult task from 13th on the grid.

It won't be easy over the full distance for returnees Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, both of whom finished on the podium on Saturday.

Pole-setter Marini will have to serve a long-lap penalty for the collision with his VR46 team-mate at the start of the Indian sprint on Sunday. Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini will also have to serve the same penalty for causing the mass crash at the start of the Catalunya GP.

The MotoGP race in the live ticker: