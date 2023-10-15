Fabio Quartararo (3rd): "I wanted more than 3rd place".

"I've now managed two podiums in the last three Grand Prix," summed up Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo after his world-class performance and third place at the Indonesian GP in Lombok. "I'm super happy, if I have to be honest. It was a great race. The key to success for me was on the warm-up lap when I got the rear tyre spinning a lot. This allowed me to be aggressive right after the start. I knew I could fight for the podium, but of course I wanted more than third place at the end... But our bike has certain weaknesses. Still, it's always fantastic when we manage a podium result. But I know it won't go on like this. In Australia next weekend, the task will certainly be more difficult for us."

Fabio was able to set fast times as usual with the 1000cc in-line four-cylinder engine as long as he was on his own. But as soon as he got behind Maverick Viñales in third place, he couldn't find a way past the Spaniard's V4 Aprilia. He was not even able to show him his front wheel - there was a lack of engine power.

"Yes, but we have had this problem for many years. We have to improve. At least today I was able to prove to myself again that I have enough speed as a rider when circumstances give me a chance for a top result. I know I could do much better than third... But we have to keep making the best of our situation."

How did Fabio experience the battle against Viñales? "He was at the limit, I was at the limit. We had to give everything and in the end we got very close to Pecco. It was really nice to get back on the podium and not ten seconds behind Bezzecchi - like three weeks ago in India."

A look at the result of his team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who did not finish higher than 14th, proves what an exceptional rider Fabio Quartararo is.

14 place.

The tyre choice played an important role in view of the 60 degree asphalt temperature and the exhausting distance of 27 laps at the Mandalika GP. The Soft front tyre was chosen by Aleix Espargaró, Raul Fernández, Oliveira, Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marini, Nakagami, Bezzecchi, Mir, Rins, Miller, Quartararo and Morbidelli. Viñales, Binder, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró opted for the medium front. Only three riders played it safe and had the hard compound mounted at the front: Winner Bagnaia, Zarco (crashed) and Lenovo Ducati factory rider Bastianini, who came in 8th.

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back



Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed



World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1.Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.



