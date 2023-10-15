Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) on the podium as Batman

Coming within a hair's breadth of his first Aprilia win at the Indonesian GP didn't stop Maverick Viñales from completing an intra-team bet at the celebrations afterwards.

In Saturday's sprint at the Mandalika Street Circuit, Maverick Viñales had to settle for fourth place after leading several laps. The reason for this was the soft rear tyre, which had let the Aprilia factory rider down from the middle of the race.

For the 27-lap race on Sunday, Viñales therefore opted for the medium rear tyre as well as the medium tyre compound at the front and was subsequently rewarded for this choice. Starting from second on the grid, he was initially the only rider able to follow leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) before the 28-year-old also had to let his Spanish compatriot go.

However, when Martin crashed on lap 13, Viñales took over the lead and was on his way to becoming the first MotoGP winner on three different makes. That's because he had previously won on Suzuki and Yamaha, with only one victory on Aprilia still missing for the Spaniard so far. "I don't know what happened with Jorge. Maybe his tyre was not able to keep that high speed. I was able to follow him for five laps, but I destroyed my rear tyre. That's why I had to reduce the pace. I knew that the race was going to be very long and I had to take care of my tyre," he commented on the situation.

With seven laps to go, Viñales had to give in to the charging Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and relinquish the lead. At the same time, he had trouble defending himself against the strong Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo (3rd).

But the 25-time GP winner held his ground and crossed the finish line just 0.306sec behind Bagnaia in second. "In the last laps behind Pecco I tried to use the tyre as little as possible. At the same time, my goal was to keep Fabio behind me. I saved some reserves for the last lap and was able to secure second place," the Aprilia rider described with relief, stressing, "I think it's only a matter of time before we get to the top."

During the celebrations for his third podium of the season, the family man subsequently caused hilarious scenes when he stepped onto the podium dressed as Batman: "I had a bet with one of Aleix's mechanics that I wouldn't have the balls to walk onto the podium dressed as Batman. There's a fantastic symphony in the team, so actions like that are possible."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back



Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1.Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.