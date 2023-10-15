Pecco Bagnaia (1st): "People sometimes talk too much".

Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia showed a world-champion race in Mandalika from 13th place on the grid, while Jorge Martin crashed. This means that the momentum in the title fight is suddenly on the Italian's side again.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia came back from the fourth row of the grid already sixth on the first lap, and by lap 3 he was already third behind Jorge Martin and Maverick Viñales. The crash of Martin, who had been leading sovereignly until then, not only handed the title defender the World Championship lead, but also opened up the chance to win - and Pecco did not let this opportunity slip away.

"I put this victory on a par with last year's Malaysia win - or maybe even higher," underlined Bagnaia, who set the course for his first MotoGP title at Sepang 2022 from ninth on the grid. "I gave everything to fight my way back after what happened yesterday. We did an incredible job, I'm very proud of my team."

Commenting on the race and Jorge Martin's slip, Pecco reported, "I saw that Jorge was pushing very hard - really hard. From my point of view, the pace was really at the limit for the rear tyre. When I saw that he crashed, I just tried to control it. Because I saw that Maverick started to have problems with the tyre on the left flank. With ten laps to go I started pushing again and then it was incredible when I passed him."

What went through Bagnaia's mind when he saw Martin in the gravel at turn 11? The 26-year-old Italian took a breath and then stated unequivocally, "My goal today was to win. When I saw that he crashed, I just took a breath because I didn't have to push as much as I had until then. I could control it more. Because the rear tyre started to drop a little bit, so it was very important to be more consistent."

On the out lap, the world champion put a hand behind his ear meaningfully. Asked about the gesture, he smirked briefly. "People sometimes talk too much. It's better to wait and talk afterwards. That was the reason," Pecco made clear when asked.

"The last thing I did yesterday when I turned off my smartphone was to remember that it was very important to get the maximum possible result out of today and fight for the win. We needed that and we deserved that. It's a great boost for the rest of the races," underlined the old and new World Championship leader, who travels on to Australia for the next showdown with an 18-point lead and plenty of self-confidence.

Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.