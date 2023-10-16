Fabio Quartararo: "Hopefully a boost for Yamaha".

Fabio Quartararo was the "man of the day" in Mandalika alongside Pecco Bagnaia. He happily announced his podium finish already on Thursday.

Only three points separate Fabio Quartararo from World Championship ninth-placed Jack Miller after a strong third place (he lost only 0.4 sec to winner and World Champion Pecco Bagnaia) after the Indonesian GP. He had already given a strong sign of life in the sprint on Saturday with 5th place. "It was really good today to have been so close to first position again," described Quartararo, the 2021 world champion and 2022 runner-up who has not won a race since the 2022 Sachsenring GP.

Michelin reported asphalt temperatures of 60 to 62 degrees. Quarararo nevertheless had the soft front tyre fitted at the front, like Jorge Martin, who threw away his 2-sec lead on lap 13 due to a front wheel slip and the subsequent crash at Turn 11.

Was this tyre choice for 27 hot laps also risky for Fabio Quartararo? "Well, I also had some slides," he admitted. "But the soft compound was the best front tyre for us. It was a bit soft, we knew that; it lacked a bit of 'support'. But for me it was a great decision to have chosen this tyre for the race."

The Australian GP at Phillip Island is on the agenda next weekend. Fabio did come away empty-handed there in 2022, crashing early on as Rins won ahead of Marc Márquez and Bagnaia - and the Ducati star took a big step towards winning the title.

In terms of track layout, the twisty circuit Down Under should suit the YZR-M1 Yamaha. Is a podium finish possible there again?

"Phillip Island will definitely be more difficult for us," Quartararo is convinced. "Because it's a track where you have to take care of the tyres. But it's difficult when you don't have enough engine power... The important thing now is to look from race to race. In the last three Grands Prix we have had two podiums. I think we can be really happy with what we have achieved recently. Hopefully this will give Yamaha a boost to prepare something bigger for 2024."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.