Fabio Quartararo: "Hopefully a boost for Yamaha".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Only three points separate Fabio Quartararo from World Championship ninth-placed Jack Miller after a strong third place (he lost only 0.4 sec to winner and World Champion Pecco Bagnaia) after the Indonesian GP. He had already given a strong sign of life in the sprint on Saturday with 5th place. "It was really good today to have been so close to first position again," described Quartararo, the 2021 world champion and 2022 runner-up who has not won a race since the 2022 Sachsenring GP.
Michelin reported asphalt temperatures of 60 to 62 degrees. Quarararo nevertheless had the soft front tyre fitted at the front, like Jorge Martin, who threw away his 2-sec lead on lap 13 due to a front wheel slip and the subsequent crash at Turn 11.
Was this tyre choice for 27 hot laps also risky for Fabio Quartararo? "Well, I also had some slides," he admitted. "But the soft compound was the best front tyre for us. It was a bit soft, we knew that; it lacked a bit of 'support'. But for me it was a great decision to have chosen this tyre for the race."
The Australian GP at Phillip Island is on the agenda next weekend. Fabio did come away empty-handed there in 2022, crashing early on as Rins won ahead of Marc Márquez and Bagnaia - and the Ducati star took a big step towards winning the title.
In terms of track layout, the twisty circuit Down Under should suit the YZR-M1 Yamaha. Is a podium finish possible there again?
"Phillip Island will definitely be more difficult for us," Quartararo is convinced. "Because it's a track where you have to take care of the tyres. But it's difficult when you don't have enough engine power... The important thing now is to look from race to race. In the last three Grands Prix we have had two podiums. I think we can be really happy with what we have achieved recently. Hopefully this will give Yamaha a boost to prepare something bigger for 2024."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.