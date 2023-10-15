Marc Márqez (crash): "It's hard to understand".

Marc Márquez had no less than four crashes in Mandalika within about 24 hours, coming close to his record (five crashes) from the Sachsenring. The debacle of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer in the premier class is never ending - and getting worse.

Honda has fallen back to fifth and last place in the Constructors' World Championship. There is nothing but helplessness in the top management, the company continues to manage without a plan and the failure is carefully administered. Once a year, a manager is replaced, so as not to rush things. And when new parts come, they are usually slower than the previous ones.

That's why Marc Márquez had the 2024 chassis sent straight back to the technical museum after the Misano Monday test. And at LCR they are riding with the Kalex chassis that Marc took out of service at Assen at the end of June.

Repsol-Honda has settled in eleventh and last place in the Team World Championship, LCR-Honda (with Rins and Nakagami) is also not exactly in a promising position with ninth place.

"This weekend started quite well at first on Friday," sighed Marc Márquez. "But our situation then deteriorated day by day. I was quite calm and relaxed in the race today. Sure, I kept losing positions, but I didn't panic. I just tried hard to finish the race."

After the eighth lap, Marc Márquez was in tenth place behind Brad Binder when he braked into Turn 13 at excessive speed - and once again slid off the front wheel.

"Yes, I lost control of the front wheel in that Turn 13 one more time, there was no warning sign," Marc shrugged despondently. "It's hard to understand... But there's nothing left for us to do but tick off the weekend and move on to the Australian GP."

Márquez took second place behind Alex Rins and ahead of Pecco Bagnaia in 2022, the only podium finish of the season there last year.