Jorge Martin: "Hope Pecco is a bit scared of me".

Pramac-Ducati MotoGP ace Jorge Martin suffered a major setback when he crashed out of the lead at the Mandalika Grand Prix and spoke afterwards about his thoughts on the final stage of the world championship that is now upon us

Prima-Pramac-Ducati star Jorge Martin had to realise how quickly the momentum in the MotoGP World Championship can turn this year on Sunday in Mandalika. The Spaniard was ahead in the sprint, but made a mistake at the halfway point and ended up in the gravel. This put an end to his dream of extending his lead over World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, who now travels to Australia as the leader.

Nevertheless, Martin spoke calmly after the race about the decisive situation in the Indonesian GP. "It was actually perfect. I had a great start, wanted to make the gap a bit bigger. I then saw the sign with 2.8 seconds to go. I was really surprised and thought it's time to settle down a bit now. Then I came out a bit wide in turn 10. I guess there was some dirt there. I then went straight into turn 11 but lost the front wheel there."

"But there were still 14 laps to go.... I was the fastest rider at that point, but I was still focused on being fast. I think I showed a great race until then. I was the fastest at every stage. There are still ten races now, I have to stay calm, the season is still long," the Ducati star reflected.

Jorge Martin underlines his choice for the soft front tyre for the race: "I felt super good with it. The problem was more the dirt in turn 10, there I got out on the dirt. That then led to the crash. The line was only one metre wide. After that I crashed in turn 11. That was the mistake."

"Turn 11 wasn't that tricky for me per se, I didn't brake that hard there either. I was three seconds ahead. It was just hard to reel off the laps and keep my concentration. It's not easy to ride in front and keep your concentration. I was in a controlled mode."

The Spaniard analyses, "I've been to 14 Grand Prix without a mistake. I knew a mistake was coming. And now it has happened here. There are ten races left and I feel confident."

On how the race went, Jorge Martin said, "I didn't know Pecco was already third. I just wanted to ride my race. But I was impressed by his comeback. But we know Pecco is much stronger on Sundays."

On the upcoming switch from the heat of Indonesia to Australia with temperatures around 13 degrees, Martin says: "It's not a problem. We will have different tyres, there will also be very soft tyres there, these tyres will also be asymmetric. We will try to make up points again."

The "Martinator" had said before the weekend that it would be better to be a chaser. He was then reminded of this and he replied with a grin: "Yes, I am now the hunter again. And I hope Pecco is a little afraid of me."