Luca Marini: Pain in thumb after collision

Pole-setter Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing) was cleared early on by Brad Binder in the Mandalika GP race, but was already talking it out with the Red Bull KTM factory rider.

Luca Marini started the Indonesian GP from pole position, but also took a long lap penalty (for the start collision in the sprint in India) as a handicap into the GP race. Before the 26-year-old Italian could even take this penalty, Brad Binder also took him out on the second lap.

"I have pain in my thumb, like at Le Mans," Marini reported afterwards. "The accident was similar, I was hit from behind and now the feeling is as bad as in Le Mans. So we will see how it goes for Phillip Island. The collarbone is okay though, that's important too."

As a reminder, Marini suffered a carpal bone injury in his scary collision with Alex Márquez in the French GP in mid-May, and has not had to miss any races as a result. However, he missed the Japanese GP due to a fracture in his left collarbone. On his comeback three weeks later, he finished second in the Mandalika sprint and was on the podium straight away.

The opening stages of today's main race didn't go so well, with the VR46 Ducati rider only finishing fourth despite being on pole. Then, as he was about to manoeuvre against Fabio Quartararo at turn 10, Binder shot up the inside.

"I couldn't possibly do anything, I only saw a flash," Marini described his view. "Brad came to my office though and explained everything. I am less angry now. Because he told me that he had a wobble on a kerb and sometimes that results in the calipers moving apart. That happened to me this weekend as well, so I know that bad feeling. I was just unlucky in this case now. I can't control that."

However, Marini was more annoyed about the start phase. "My start was not so good and I had to close the throttle when Jorge [Martin] crossed my line. I was close to crashing when my front tyre touched his rear tyre. I lost two places because of that and therefore I was not in the right position for my race," summarised the World Championship eighth-placed rider. "Still, it was a good weekend for me, the speed was good. Now I hope my physical condition will be a bit better at Phillip Island."

Did Marini expect a podium finish? "Well, if you look at the course of the race and the podium now, nobody would have expected it like that. We knew that Maverick would be strong. And Jorge would have been the strongest... If you look at the pace, I could have fought for the podium places. Because today it was cooler outside with the wind and with the medium rear tyre the bike is also easier to ride from a physical point of view. Because with less grip it shakes less. So I could have been in a better physical condition compared to yesterday when we used the soft rear tyre."

The 2020 Moto2 runner-up did continue after the crash and completed the long-lap penalty, but parked his GP22 at the VR46 pit after four laps. Brad Binder, on the other hand, collected two long-lap penalties from the FIM MotoGP stewards for touching Marini and Oliveira, but still finished sixth.

"It's a strange case, but it also has to do with the fact that many riders crashed," mused Valentino Rossi's brother when asked about it. "But maybe we can talk about the second penalty being a bit harsher than the first - like in football, you have the yellow card and then the red card. We want to increase safety, I think that can be a topic in the next Safety Commission."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.