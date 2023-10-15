Brad Binder (KTM/6th): "Deserve both penalties today!"

Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder not only provided entertainment and hard manoeuvres at the Mandalika MotoGP race but also work for the race stewards, and he also had to apologise to his opponents after the

Brad Binder could well have been in contention for the podium in the MotoGP race at Mandalika. The South African was the man with the most overtaking manoeuvres in the race and made the 73,000 fans on site very happy. But "Brad Attack" tangled with Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira, got two long lap penalties and still finished ahead of his teammate Jack Miller in 6th place.

"I think it was a difficult weekend for us," Binder described. "We were fast on the new tyres - in all sessions. But I had problems to ride a good pace in the race. That was mainly the case yesterday. The start was quite good today, I wanted to find my pace. But I had to get to know this medium rear tyre first, because I hadn't used it since Friday. I needed to see how much I could use this tyre."

Commenting on his pile-ups, Binder described, "I had a wobble in turn 8, then when I grabbed the brake I pushed the lever against my fingers, there was no brake pressure either. Then I panicked because I had two riders on the outside at that moment. I stepped on the rear brake, wanted to go around the guys somehow. I'm sorry that I caught Luca. I'm also sorry for his crew that I ruined his race, which could have been really good."

"I just pushed too hard after that to get through the field. I was a bit too fast and then had to run in on the inside with Miguel. I deserve the two Long Lap penalties today and I'm sorry for the two guys and both teams. I had a bit of an advantage over the guys on the brakes because I had the Q front tyre and they had already worn out their soft front tyres by then. I used a different braking point before turn 2 and made up a lot of ground in that area. When we went into the brakes, I got even closer and was suddenly very close behind Miguel and had to run in."

Then Binder also revealed, "I have to thank my crew chief Andres Madrid, because we had already decided on the soft rear tyre. But he said I should use the medium tyre. If it didn't fit, we would change it. I then had a very good feeling. So thanks to the guys for that decision, because that's what made my race."

Pole sitter Luca Marini is said to have understood the situation after the clarifying conversation with Binder. Still, Binder says: "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what happens. You have the responsibility on the track and you shouldn't put another rider in danger there. I had such a moment with the brakes already in the morning and thought we had the problem with the brakes under control. But when you have a wobble like that, the brakes don't work straight away. Luckily I still had some brake pressure. I don't know where I would have gone or what I would have hit otherwise. I can only say sorry - because it's never anyone's intention to cause something like that."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.