Brad Binder (KTM/6th): "Deserve both penalties today!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Brad Binder could well have been in contention for the podium in the MotoGP race at Mandalika. The South African was the man with the most overtaking manoeuvres in the race and made the 73,000 fans on site very happy. But "Brad Attack" tangled with Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira, got two long lap penalties and still finished ahead of his teammate Jack Miller in 6th place.
"I think it was a difficult weekend for us," Binder described. "We were fast on the new tyres - in all sessions. But I had problems to ride a good pace in the race. That was mainly the case yesterday. The start was quite good today, I wanted to find my pace. But I had to get to know this medium rear tyre first, because I hadn't used it since Friday. I needed to see how much I could use this tyre."
Commenting on his pile-ups, Binder described, "I had a wobble in turn 8, then when I grabbed the brake I pushed the lever against my fingers, there was no brake pressure either. Then I panicked because I had two riders on the outside at that moment. I stepped on the rear brake, wanted to go around the guys somehow. I'm sorry that I caught Luca. I'm also sorry for his crew that I ruined his race, which could have been really good."
"I just pushed too hard after that to get through the field. I was a bit too fast and then had to run in on the inside with Miguel. I deserve the two Long Lap penalties today and I'm sorry for the two guys and both teams. I had a bit of an advantage over the guys on the brakes because I had the Q front tyre and they had already worn out their soft front tyres by then. I used a different braking point before turn 2 and made up a lot of ground in that area. When we went into the brakes, I got even closer and was suddenly very close behind Miguel and had to run in."
Then Binder also revealed, "I have to thank my crew chief Andres Madrid, because we had already decided on the soft rear tyre. But he said I should use the medium tyre. If it didn't fit, we would change it. I then had a very good feeling. So thanks to the guys for that decision, because that's what made my race."
Pole sitter Luca Marini is said to have understood the situation after the clarifying conversation with Binder. Still, Binder says: "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what happens. You have the responsibility on the track and you shouldn't put another rider in danger there. I had such a moment with the brakes already in the morning and thought we had the problem with the brakes under control. But when you have a wobble like that, the brakes don't work straight away. Luckily I still had some brake pressure. I don't know where I would have gone or what I would have hit otherwise. I can only say sorry - because it's never anyone's intention to cause something like that."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.