Marco Bezzecchi (5th): "I will need more beer".

A week after breaking his collarbone, VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi scored decent points in Indonesia with 3rd and 5th places in the sprint and main race, although he felt like a pawn in the interim.

For someone who was on the operating table just a week ago, Marco Bezzecchi still made a good impression after Sunday's 27-lap race. "I still look fresh? Yes, because I drank a beer," laughed the Rossi protégé good-humouredly. "And I will need more. Party tonight, I can sleep tomorrow."

After the exhausting days, the 24-year-old Italian is in dire need of a short break. "I can't say I feel good," he admitted frankly. "I had a bit of time to recover after the race, but honestly I'm in a lot of pain - not really in my collarbone, but all around my shoulder, neck and muscles. And in the place where the plate presses on the bone, it's a strange feeling. I've never had a plate before and now I can feel it. But at least I rode a good race, so I can't complain."

"Bez" even fell out of the top-10 in the early stages, but as the race wore on he was on the move despite his physical ailments. "My plan was to take a conservative approach at the start. The problem is, in today's MotoGP, if you are too conservative in the first two laps, you get bounced around like a punching ball. I was a bit too far back to follow my plan. But when I saw I could catch up, I didn't panic too much, I tried to still manage the tyres. I knew I would still need good grip at the end. Fortunately, I was also fast at the end," he grinned.

In fact, the World Championship bronze medallist took over 5th place from Brad Binder on the last lap. The Mooney VR46 star could live very well with two top 5 results this weekend, given the back story. "I am very happy. Of course it wasn't easy, but I think we did very well already at home. But again, my team did an incredible job. They were already here on Wednesday and I told them to prepare because I didn't know if I would come here or not. But if I was going to ride, I would have given it my all. And they were fantastic as always," Bez praised his crew.

Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.