Marco Bezzecchi (5th): "I will need more beer".
For someone who was on the operating table just a week ago, Marco Bezzecchi still made a good impression after Sunday's 27-lap race. "I still look fresh? Yes, because I drank a beer," laughed the Rossi protégé good-humouredly. "And I will need more. Party tonight, I can sleep tomorrow."
After the exhausting days, the 24-year-old Italian is in dire need of a short break. "I can't say I feel good," he admitted frankly. "I had a bit of time to recover after the race, but honestly I'm in a lot of pain - not really in my collarbone, but all around my shoulder, neck and muscles. And in the place where the plate presses on the bone, it's a strange feeling. I've never had a plate before and now I can feel it. But at least I rode a good race, so I can't complain."
"Bez" even fell out of the top-10 in the early stages, but as the race wore on he was on the move despite his physical ailments. "My plan was to take a conservative approach at the start. The problem is, in today's MotoGP, if you are too conservative in the first two laps, you get bounced around like a punching ball. I was a bit too far back to follow my plan. But when I saw I could catch up, I didn't panic too much, I tried to still manage the tyres. I knew I would still need good grip at the end. Fortunately, I was also fast at the end," he grinned.
In fact, the World Championship bronze medallist took over 5th place from Brad Binder on the last lap. The Mooney VR46 star could live very well with two top 5 results this weekend, given the back story. "I am very happy. Of course it wasn't easy, but I think we did very well already at home. But again, my team did an incredible job. They were already here on Wednesday and I told them to prepare because I didn't know if I would come here or not. But if I was going to ride, I would have given it my all. And they were fantastic as always," Bez praised his crew.
Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.