Jack Miller (KTM/7th): Looking forward to Phillip Island GP

Jack Miller was unable to keep up with his Red Bull KTM teammate Brad Binder, but was still happy with 7th place and his performance in Indonesia. "A solid race," was the Australian's verdict.

After a start from the fourth row, things went quickly at first. "Thriller Miller" was ninth after the first lap, steadily worked his way forward and even appeared in fourth place for three laps shortly after the middle of the race.

Then, however, the powder was largely spent. With the worn soft front tyre causing him increasing grief, Miller began to lose ground and had to let first Fabio Di Giannantonio, then Binder (he did two long-lap penaltys!) and finally Marco Bezzecchi past before he whizzed across the finish line in seventh place, 12.4 seconds behind winner Pecco Bagnaia.

"In the first part of the race I felt really good. I made a small mistake in lap 2, turned too low into the tenth corner and lost a few positions; but I quickly found my rhythm again. First I chased Miguel Oliveira, then I put Fabio Quartararo in my crosshairs. I had a really decent pace for eight laps in a row, but then I had a few bad moments with my soft front tyre, which tried to slip away on the left flank several times in a single lap," Miller described. "I slowed down but didn't really know what to do next. The grip was still halfway decent, but trying to just let the bike roll didn't pay off."

Brad Binder had made a happier choice with the medium compound on the front wheel and, despite his two long-lap penalties, whizzed past Miller on lap 21. "That helped me get my bearings back," Miller continued. "He braked later and deeper into the corners, sacrificing a bit of corner speed, but kept the pressure on the front wheel. This tactic also helped me to find a bit of speed towards the end. It was enough to keep Enea Bastianini under control - but not for a revenge attack on Binder or Bezzecchi!"

Still, Miller said he could look back on a good weekend overall. "It was a solid race and we weren't too far off the winner," he stated. "KTM has made huge strides in developing the bike and that gives me confidence for my home race in Australia next week. With the carbon frame, the KTM is very agile in fast corners, which should pay off at the Phillip Island track. Also, the track there has decent grip. Fingers crossed we can put on a decent show for the fans there!"

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.