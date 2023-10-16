Alex Rins (Honda/9th): "Like a podium finish".

On his comeback after a four-month injury break, Alex Rins headed straight into the top ten of the Indonesian Grand Prix. "For me it's like a podium," beamed the Spanish LCR Honda rider.

Alex Rins started the race from 21st and last place, but with seven retirements and plenty of other drama up front, the 27-year-old from Barcelona was rewarded for his consistency - and ability to grit his teeth.

"It was a huge effort to finish the race. After 13, 14 laps the pain came, and real pain," described Rins, who suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture in the sprint race at Mugello on 10 June and endured a four-month lay-off with two operations. "But I managed to keep up with the pace of the others, with times in the low 1:32s. I can be happy with that."

In 19th place after the first lap, 16th after the second, 15th on lap 4 and 14th on lap 8, Rins continued to show forward momentum without outwardly showing any visible signs of fatigue. Quite the opposite: eleventh on lap 18, he had the last remaining Honda brand mate Takaaki Nakagami in front of him, overtaking the Japanese rider with a determined manoeuvre two laps later to reach the top ten. With five laps to go, he finally fell over Aleix Espargaró, who was dropping back with slashed tyres, to secure 9th place.

"After months of fighting hard even without racing and doing everything we could at home, with physiotherapy and in the gym, for this comeback, the result means more than 9th place. Of course, the result is a benchmark for me and the LCR team, which helps us understand what level we are at and where we can improve. But for me personally, it's like a podium finish," Rins explained, visibly relieved.

He said he only realised how much Rins had exerted himself when he returned to the pits. "When I got there, I could talk to my crew but I couldn't get off the bike. Everything hurt me," he explained. "To stay on the bike until the chequered flag in this heat, on a slippery track, was already an achievement. But to get this result, 9th place as the best Honda rider, is great," concluded the six-time MotoGP winner.

Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.